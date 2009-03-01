Rosario + Vampire DVD: Onsen Nipple Failure

The usual DVD marketing from Gonzo sees the latest Rosario + Vampire Capu2 DVD receive the removal of gratuitous censorship. However, fans have disappointedly likened the anticipated nipples added to unskilled nude filters, as they are not very convincingly illustrated.

They certainly do seem rather carelessly added. Of course, the series was hardly known for quality to begin with.

The third DVD is available now; it should be interesting to see how well the series sells overall, and whether Gonzo’s much reviled tactics are effective.