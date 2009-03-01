Rosario + Vampire DVD: Onsen Nipple Failure
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Mar 1, 2009 10:41 JST
- Tags: Censorship, Comparison, Onsen, Oppai, Pantsu, Rosario + Vampire
The usual DVD marketing from Gonzo sees the latest Rosario + Vampire Capu2 DVD receive the removal of gratuitous censorship. However, fans have disappointedly likened the anticipated nipples added to unskilled nude filters, as they are not very convincingly illustrated.
They certainly do seem rather carelessly added. Of course, the series was hardly known for quality to begin with.
The third DVD is available now; it should be interesting to see how well the series sells overall, and whether Gonzo’s much reviled tactics are effective.
Even with added nudity the show still sucks.
I had my silly laughs.
They should try nipple tutorial Artefact posted earlier...
At least there no BATS and BEARS to obscure the view. Season1 R+V had better anime quality.
its not great but i guess its ok^^
maybe the animated this without nipples in the first place, god sure noes how to play games
fail boobs.
well its better than that floating nipple, now that was fail
I'm guessing Gonzo would fire the staff making R+V first and keep the staff making SW. Having epic quality like this isn't going to help Gonzo much making money IMO.....
Ok... wth's wrong with the water?! It looks so thick and dense... it looks like freaking soup!
I'm seriously having doubts if to watch this or not after all...
I've known of this anime for the better part a year now, but I haven't gotten to watch it yet. :P
The water looks fine. The reason it looks alittle murky is because Moka had poured a bunch of green herbal liquid in it so she could get in the water (remember the pool from Season 1).
I'm sure with Ginzo's restructuring (and dash for cash) season 3 will probably be more revealing.
Oh crap that sucks. Oh well.. it is much much better than seeing that stupid bat with mr.bear.
It's a huge upgrade from bats.
tis sad when a screen cap from a DVD release looks like someone's crappy photoshop...
Photoshop? It looks like it was done in MS paint :P
I have to agree, the nipples seems like a quick offhand addition.
They probably only did it because Strike Witches was getting so much acclaim for it.
what's with the barbie dolls? first koihime musou and now this..
crappy nipples better than none I suppose.
"tis sad when a screen cap from a DVD release looks like someone’s crappy photoshop…"
It's sadder still when the most anticipate feature of a DVD release is the cartoon nipples someone drew in...
Well... it doesn't look all that bad...