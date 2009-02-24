$5,000 Life-Size Ayanami Rei Figure Sells Out
- Date: Feb 24, 2009 23:26 JST
Ronery fans of hugely popular Evangelion heroine Ayanami Rei appear to have been snaffling up an unusual life-size figure version of her, despite its ¥430,000 price tag, and the fact that it has to be made to order.
The figure itself is a 1:1 rendition of Rei, constructed out of FRP (fibre reinforced plastic) – it is 160cm tall and weighs 6kg. Manufacture took a month per item, it is said.
For some reason an Eva DVD box set is included with the product as an extra.
Strangely, these meagre images of this premium product are all that is provided.
And it does not appear possible to have sex with the figure at all.
What is even more puzzling is how a “completely made to order” figure “sells out”…
A bit too much for a very outdated character such as Rei Ayanami.
Though if you're a hardcore Rei or Evangelion fan, go ahead and knock yourself out.
I'm fine with 1/5 scale and anything smaller.
well Rei Ayanami is a timeless character we love her cuz she is unique and interesting, not becouse she is a moeblob or new
A bit too much for a very outdated character such as Rei Ayanami.
you do know theres an eva movie coming out right?
I prefer the 1/1 Rei by Paper Moon.
Also, is cheaper.
https://secure.pmoon.co.jp/TOUSHINDAI/Chara/ayanami3/ayanami3.html
I'm a pretty big Rei fan, but I can't see buying that, even if I had the cash.
If I'm gonna fork out 5 grand for a life size Rei, it needs to not only be pose-able (no ball joints please, yuck), but it needs to be anatomically functional as well.
I refuse to pay that kind of cash for a giant hollow plastic statue.
Now that seems like a worthy purchase. Not that I'd spend that much on it, but if I could, I would.
*shakes head* I'll happily pass on this one. Life sized is just too creepy.
Aye, too expensive for a fixed pose doll (biggest one I ever have is the 1/2.5 Asuka by Aizu), then again, in the mind of the ultimate Otaku fanism, it's the difference between the have and have not; price is just details.
Here is a comparison shot in my website
http://tcwenterprise.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2009/02/dsc00157.jpg
oh geez, i bought a 1/8th scale of this exact figure, and i thought i stumbled on a gold mine.
then i saw life size -___-|||
6kg for a life size? it's very light!
the fact its full size is appealing but it seems too lack quality(detail) for an item that size... or maybe that's just cause there are few pics to look at...
It'd be nice if there was a comparison in the shot. How does this Rei compare with other life-size figures in terms of price? I wouldn't be surprised if it's more just because it's Rei.
how much effort would it take though aye? i suppose it'll b easier to put in finer details but still o.O
As a hardcore eva fan I definitely see the appeal in a life-sized Rei, but the craftsmanship on this doesn't seem to justify the $5000 price tag.
Agreed on teh detail.If something's this big it should be more than just a scaled-up gashapon, really.
It's the otaku's fault for buying less than premium standard goods.
It's a good thing that the stereotypical otaku would never have to go through explaining a life-sized blue-haired girl statue to any potential girlfriends he brought home.
"What is even more puzzling is how a “completely made to order” figure “sells out”…"
probably the materials that needed for the figure has limited stock or maybe they have a schedule of taking in pre-orders...
