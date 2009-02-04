22-Year-Old Loli Impersonator
- Date: Feb 4, 2009 12:48 JST
This allegedly 22-year-old young lady shows off her ability to imitate the appearance of a 7-year-old via clothing and some very convincing facial expressions.
It should come as no surprise that her pictures are considered photoshopped, although the use of facial surgery is certainly possible.
Via Heaven.
Sorry, girly but you're face actually scares me a bit.
She looks like a plastic doll and not the good kinds.
And if there's one thing Wandering_Youth knows, it's all about creepy sex dolls.
Pic 03, she looks like a oba-chan.
Which country is she from? .... I think she looks like my friend ex girlfriend but she's only 15 or 16 years old .
ewww this is way too photoshopped -_-
lets kidnap her
Dude, that can't be no 22 year old. Then again, I'm 23 and people say I look 18. But its only a short gap. She got more than a decade gap going for her! Its photoshopped or surgery I say.
That aside, show me some ID and I'll do stuff to her. Lol.
don't ya know ids don't work no more show me a birth certificate and I'm game lets play good girl bad teacher ;P
very convincing.
i think it's neat that she can pull it off and still look cute and stuff.
but that's the sad part...she's already 22 and trying to look like a 7-year-old.
do the math people. calculate the age gap on that. discuss!
there's an age limit to doing stuff like that, however. this reminds me of a saying...the reason why people never reach the age of 80 is because they are too busy being 40.
in this case...7 years old.
wa...it cant be...she really looks like a 11 or 12 yr old to me...wa....kawaii desu ne~
waaaaaa......... can't believe it so kawaiiiiiiiii XD
this is way to bizzare of a convo to even comment on the loli impersonater at all
oh fuck she's older than me.
She looks so anime like its kinda weird.
That was the most disturbing thing ever. Just a few tweaks and she could be the chick from The Grudge. O_o
Kinda creepy...
Pictures #3 & #7 are just scary! 21 years old? I'll buy two!
her eyes are effing creepy
Eyes looks normal to me, as I had seen much bigger one.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5ujOaZDXro
Ok, how exactly is the "mature content?"
*sorry *this*
Pedo cuming with u
*fap fap fap*
group fap.. gross
How tall is she? I don`t like tall lolis
Yeah, she's pretty tall.
puaj!
It's really a pity but I have to tell U that the photo is photoshoped a lot, 'n U will be absolutely disappointed when seeing her in reality. It's popular in China to take such a photo, and they call it "non-mainstream"(in English maybe). However, I do not like it at all. It's awlful...
Shooped or surgery, I'd still hit it like the fist of Zeus.
IS there any AV actress that looks like this?
hooooolyy... O_O
GINORMOUS EYES!!! T_T
GINORMOUS FACE!!!
still cute though :D
the girl is scary look like a movie´s psychopath
so cute
like cartoon charater
honestly speaking, i don't really find these top-down-self-photo-taking sort of photos cute. its just the person trying so hard to look cute... that it looked fake >_>
Thats.....just plain creepy...
good enough for a lolicon like me ^^ she cute and super cute and ultra cute and btw she is legal hahahaha
THE FUTURE
Thank the Old Ones that Anime and Real Life are on a totally separate plane of existence...
This chick is creepy.
this is like dark arts of photoshop
That's some heavy ass makeup... would still bang.
one day she'll make a lolicon very happy
Quite...scary.
I found her kind of creepy looking in so of those pics
OMG she is freakin' scary
my chinese net frineds told me this bitch's real age is 47,damnned photoshop
And you believed them? Baka!
yuck
this needs "Taiwan" in the tags, it's a taiwan check called emily lol.
chick*
say man. if it's too cute , we must give it a doubt .
The only one I think is the most convincing is the one with the jelly cup in her mouth.