RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Looking Glass


Hatsune Miku Strikes Back

miku-strikes-back

Megurine Luka’s takeover of NicoNico Douga will not go unchallenged; Hatsune Miku will surely punish the usurper…



Not the first superb Hatsune Miku 3D CG PV, and sure not to be the last either… Watch the progress of their battle on the charts.

megurine_luka_083



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments