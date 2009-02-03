Hatsune Miku Strikes Back
- Date: Feb 3, 2009 15:33 JST
Megurine Luka’s takeover of NicoNico Douga will not go unchallenged; Hatsune Miku will surely punish the usurper…
Not the first superb Hatsune Miku 3D CG PV, and sure not to be the last either… Watch the progress of their battle on the charts.
サムライ☆腹切れ貴様ぁ！
SA MU RAI☆Hara Kire kisama!
Up with Gakupo.
requesting a slow motion version of all the panchira shoots
My thoughts have been ticked by Macross F. Is there a video where Luka and Miku together singing Lion? Please e-mail me back for a yes.
I hope this rivalry doesn't degenerate into a "miku fans hate luka, and luka fans hate miku." They're both awesome. Though I have to admit, Miku holds a special place in my heart.
Incidentally, Luka holds a special place in my pants.
As for me, Miku holds a place in my heart, and Luka a place in my pants as well.
+1000000 vote for luka <3
miku can't hate luka. . because luka love miku too right? :)
not one of my favorites of miku's
I love that pic. Heaven or hell. I'll let you decide which is which.
Man what a trip through the guitar and singing and mixing and animation in this video. A sure vote for Miku here.
Just when Luka gets the upper hand, Miku reinstates her claim as the top Vocaloid. Just love these epic battles. =D IMO, the video is nice and all but the song isn't really as good as the video. Damn, we need more J-Core Vocaloid remix on Sankaku!!!! >.<
This is pretty different from what I'm used to from Miku..
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/charts/niconico/player.php?vid=sm5993253
:D
Ohh, Miku can shoot Rei Gun?! O_o Well, I kinda do not like her too much in this video. That look is not her.
I have never seen Miku with this kind of "cool" attitude before. Is she trying to imitating Luka?
The song wasn't anything compared to others I've seen with Miku, but it's ok.
Awesome CG work, though. The whole movie is just amazing.
But my favorite Miku PV is still Melody.exe: http://www.sankakucomplex.com/charts/niconico/player.php?vid=sm1783839
This idol war is gonna be bigger then Ranka vs Sheryl!
Spirit Gun!
This MAD just kicks ass!
The music makes me want to drive an RX-7 down Mount Akina!
I love both but I think Luka needs more love lol
To download a HQ version from YouTube, pls use:
http://www.kissyoutube.com/watch?v=dmsq1P47uvI
You'll need a Java plugin installed, after this, just click "High Quality". It'll be saved as a MP4 video.
This MAD makes my day when I'm down. Like today :D
Regards
R
Yeah~! Tripshots rocks again!
Sorry to say it but the original is still the best. Great song
Tripshots always make Great video's, but their music is average.
This is by far their best video so far however, see they didn't go with the loli Miku look again, but she still has that face.
kagamine rin still better ahahahhahahahah
(better at prank and trick i mean)
im so waiting for IRL miku on stage and on tv.
I want more of 3DCG Miku doing her dance. Any suggestion? Blow my mind~
Animation was amazing for something that was seemingly done just out of hobbies sake, but there wasn't really all that much singing on Miku's part. There was that one minute intro of just the synthesizers, then that guitar solo, and it's only a 4:50 song.
loved'd every minute of it, Miku is the best XD:
"She has the power to change the world." Damn straight~! ('o')\ Miku Forever
Awesome 3d CG could have use a bit of fixing on the face but still awesome
Can't wait for Luka's counter
Damn straight, Miku! I loved her little dance when the giant speakers materialized.
Hahaha, that scene of your shooting with her finger feels so much like Yu Yu Hakusho.
Isn't this the same guy who did the anger 3DPV? Miku's facial features and the animation style remind me of that vid, only more refined
Why is Megurine holding a fish?
Because Pixiv deemed it to be so...
Omg.. this is so friggin' awesome!!!
Does anyone know where i could download it ? :p
Dance OFf!!!
Ghost in the Shell: Miku Complex.. Awesome..
For me.. Miku > Luka always.. ^_^
I have to disagree, Luka for the win! :)
Not that I want to disrespect Miku.
this is made of win
I couldn't have said it better.
<3 love the cg.. and the music and choreography is just awesome
not to mention, if Luka and Miku ever made a song together, it will be made of epic
There have already been some duets. Here's a few:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmehfB9mPeg
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HS9l-QtUks
oh yea, made of epic, not to mention tuna and leek . . .
some head gesture look like western animation
Sorry, Luka, but the first is still the best. GO GREEN
i love miku more than luka!
but the female with fish can share it too...lol
*votes for Luka
Is there any way to download these PV's? I really liked the music
Sry Luka, all you had is just a pair of dekkapai and nothing else, while Miku had twin-tailed, zettai-ryouiki, shima-pantsu, and on top of that...pettanko
second that ^_^