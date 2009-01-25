The fifth volume of Mahoromatic creator (and Kiss×sis illustrator) Bow Ditama’s ecchi manga ファイト一発！充電ちゃん！！ / Fight Ippatsu! Juuden-chan!! brings a variety of interesting news; firstly,the manga is due for an anime adaptation.

Secondly, it manages to include some rather strong Strike Witches loli parody material, which you see below.

Thirdly, it comes with a sexy pin-up, visible above, which makes interesting use of bodypaint…

Yoshika.









The characters speculate about the length of the anime and its faithfulness to the original story, but definitive details are elusive.

Via Cartoon World.

The real news here seems to be that sexy bodypaint pin-up, but Mahoromatic fans will doubtless also be pleased.