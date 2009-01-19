Strike Witches Loli Paipan Nude Filter Ero-DVD Episode

The uncensored DVD version of the famed nopan pantsu swapping episode of pantsu nonsense anime cum martial drama Strike Witches has received most unusual fan-added “extra uncensorship”:

Not satisfied with the barest of censorship, a video editing master has seen fit to painstakingly remove what scant modesty those convenient foreground objects or soap bubbles afforded the witches, with the result that fully paipan uncensored witch action ensues.

Just what is meant by fully uncensored you can see in great detail in the below comparisons:





You can see more of the original TV and DVD versions in their respective articles.

Consider supporting the anime itself if you are interested in see more such exemplary DVD editions; that aside, you can acquire the episode at Strike Subs.