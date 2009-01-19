Strike Witches Loli Paipan Nude Filter Ero-DVD Episode
- Date: Jan 19, 2009 02:50 JST
- Tags: Fansubbing, Loli, Nopan, Nude Filter, Pantsu, Strike Witches
The uncensored DVD version of the famed nopan pantsu swapping episode of pantsu nonsense anime cum martial drama Strike Witches has received most unusual fan-added “extra uncensorship”:
Not satisfied with the barest of censorship, a video editing master has seen fit to painstakingly remove what scant modesty those convenient foreground objects or soap bubbles afforded the witches, with the result that fully paipan uncensored witch action ensues.
Just what is meant by fully uncensored you can see in great detail in the below comparisons:
You can see more of the original TV and DVD versions in their respective articles.
Consider supporting the anime itself if you are interested in see more such exemplary DVD editions; that aside, you can acquire the episode at Strike Subs.
If anything, with all the ecchi anime getting such great treatment, it's like we're back in the 80s where such content was rampant, much to the delight with fans. If someone, somehow, could convince Ken Akamatsu to green-light a remake of Love Hina (And I do mean a real remake), it would really rule. I'd be a happy man if it were to happen, especialy with how anime like To-Love-Ru, Kanokon, Rosario+Vampire and Kanokon and Strike Witches are made.
I'd love to see this fansub group "uncensor" To-Love-Ru (they'd make it watchable!) & Kanokon.
That remake would be something for me to look forward to...
Somehow, there was one frame that skipped the re-editing on the bathing scene. On the first set of frames, after Perinne slipped.
lol i have this one...its by strike subs if im correct...ALL HAIL STRIKE SUBS!
Weird. They didn't "uncensor" 13:08 (where panties are being removed & you can see her anatomically-incorrect crotch), which was mentioned in the DVD version article.
I also find it odd how some edits seemed half-finished (like the soap slip), but still awesome.
Again, more fansubbers need to be like this. I'd totally watch Ultimate Girls again if it got "fansub uncensored".
Perhaps as witches that must bond with the strikers and must have close skin contact. As sensitive girls they may get control feed back by air jet stimulation to their vaginal region. They have some technology that blocks the airstream from flight. They must wear thin panties and be ready to fight at all times. So wearing panties becomes a badge of courage. Just a thought...
Anyone know where the hell I can get this all the links are dead.
This is the best thing a sub group has ever done. More subbers need to be like this.
Damn it. Why didn't they made a hentai out of it in the first place? Strike Witches has all Lolis it need for that, but the Anime has just way, way WAY to little Fanservice.
This uncensored Version of the DVD's who where supposed to be uncensored should have aired in TV. And then, they should have made a uncensored DVD which then had to get more uncencored and that,.. that would have been a hentai and everything would be fine and everyone would be pleased.
too little fanservice?
they don't wear pants!
Well, how can there be Fanservice, if they don't wear any pants (I prefer skirts, though) that could reveal anything? It just spoils the point.
If they wear skirts, I'm happy with a Pantsushot.
If they just wear their Pantsu, then the service has to be to remove them like in episode 7, but even that was pathetic. Just a handful interesting scenes over the hole Episode? Talk about pitiful.
(And I'm talking about the uncensored version of the uncensored DVD!)
Blue-Ray probably won't be able to keep up with this (more) uncensored Version. Unless it will get to be hentai.
I wonder what a blu-ray release would entail?
F*** the Blu-ray release, I want an X-ray release.
Gamma-ray anime! Only IN SPACE!
I prefer my anime anime and my hentai hentai.
While this is certainly true, I still prefer storyless shows, who are just utilizing the fanservice, to be hentai. Makes it easier to differ and enjoy.
I mean.. an anime with no story and a lot of ecchi would be better off as an hentai, don't you agree? And an hentai with a lot of story (or sth. comparable, like action) and little ecchi, would be better off as an anime. (Yeah, I'm talking about you, kite.)
If you like to call "Lolis with magical flying boots and giant weapons, who fight in their pantsus against aliens after they grow animalears and tails" a story, then .. dunno... and who cares. It's enough that you can have fun with trash.
But 'homage' isn't the word for what strike witches is. It's somethin' along the lines of libel, indignity or simply an insult. But I guess that's fine, cause nobody seems to like those pilots in the first place.
Then again, I could be simply an weirdo, cuz I like women with small breasts and can't get aroused from war or an army for that matter. Not even if it is an Loliarmy. And getting aroused is what fanservice is all about.
But Strike Witches anime does have a story, it may not be much or anything ground breaking, but there is one and not for the sake of fanservices (mana replenishment, hello?). And it does not only have nopan services. Things like their Strikers units, homage to the real pilots, a bunch of WWII references, all these are services, too, and they are really well done.
I bought all the LE DVDs released so far. I wouldn't have bought them if they were only some cheap and generic lolis not wearing pants. Not worth money, I'd download if I just wanted to see it.
Actually believe it or not, fanservice is not only about getting aroused. This is generally the prime reason, but it can also be for humour, or to mock or play with the viewers. If you can't get aroused just because there's an army then that's your problem, most of us aren't so closeminded.
I pretty much knew something like this was inevitable. No modesty for the Strike Witches!
Now thats how gonzo should have done it,not that the fans need to do it for him :P.
But i do wonder they don't show cameltoes in anime right??
Wow, them Strike Witches fans sure like their loli.
Something wrong with that?
Who can blame em :D LOLIS FTW~
they're all high school age, so they're JB, not pedo. and all the high ranking officers are over 18.
Francesca is 12...
Okay seriously guys, jailbait ARE loli. Loli does not mean pedo (but can include prepubescent as well as prepubescent girls). You can't exclude the older ones from loli.
Yeah, nothing wrong by being lolicon
Seriously, this is awesome. Nopan in mainstream Anime. However, this just shows the level that Gonzo has sunk to...
Can't wait for a definite release.
Reread the first two paragraphs?
*Wishes there were more people like this video editor*
nice job.
This is as far as you can go before making strike witches into full yuri ero......I was never happy with strike witches, thought it too blatant...
kanakon was full ero basically and no plot.
I wasn't to unhappy with Strike Witches and how they did it.
I thought this has photoshopped! This is real, right?? o_O
It's both, really as it's not official animation but an edit by fans.
These ARE real screenshots. See for yourself!
This was photoshopped... repeatedly... for a few dozen frames... and rendered into a video format...