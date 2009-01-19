RSSChannel

Strike Witches Loli Paipan Nude Filter Ero-DVD Episode



    65 Comments
    Avatar of metatron
    Comment by metatron
    00:38 20/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    fucking awesome!

    Reply to metatron
    Comment by kenjiharima
    19:01 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fap ON!!!

    Reply to kenjiharima
    Comment by chaos
    04:39 20/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    If anything, with all the ecchi anime getting such great treatment, it's like we're back in the 80s where such content was rampant, much to the delight with fans. If someone, somehow, could convince Ken Akamatsu to green-light a remake of Love Hina (And I do mean a real remake), it would really rule. I'd be a happy man if it were to happen, especialy with how anime like To-Love-Ru, Kanokon, Rosario+Vampire and Kanokon and Strike Witches are made.

    Reply to chaos
    Avatar of Zonic505
    Comment by zonic505
    08:23 20/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd love to see this fansub group "uncensor" To-Love-Ru (they'd make it watchable!) & Kanokon.

    Reply to zonic505
    Avatar of Quen
    Comment by Quen
    20:53 20/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    That remake would be something for me to look forward to...

    Ah, sigh...

    Reply to Quen
    Comment by Shance
    22:41 20/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Somehow, there was one frame that skipped the re-editing on the bathing scene. On the first set of frames, after Perinne slipped.

    Reply to Shance
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:41 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol i have this one...its by strike subs if im correct...ALL HAIL STRIKE SUBS!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Zonic505
    Comment by zonic505
    13:39 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Weird. They didn't "uncensor" 13:08 (where panties are being removed & you can see her anatomically-incorrect crotch), which was mentioned in the DVD version article.

    I also find it odd how some edits seemed half-finished (like the soap slip), but still awesome.

    Again, more fansubbers need to be like this. I'd totally watch Ultimate Girls again if it got "fansub uncensored".

    Reply to zonic505
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:11 09/04/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Perhaps as witches that must bond with the strikers and must have close skin contact. As sensitive girls they may get control feed back by air jet stimulation to their vaginal region. They have some technology that blocks the airstream from flight. They must wear thin panties and be ready to fight at all times. So wearing panties becomes a badge of courage. Just a thought...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:36 22/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    vertical slits, oh yeah!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:53 22/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anyone know where the hell I can get this all the links are dead.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by saihamaru
    19:47 17/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    *drools*

    Reply to saihamaru
    Comment by unclechicken
    11:13 23/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just go to http://vreel.net and do a search for Strike Witches, there all on there..

    Reply to unclechicken
    Avatar of tyciol
    Comment by Tyciol
    14:48 15/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or just find the torrent, lol

    Reply to Tyciol
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:31 05/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where can I obtain a copy of this episode?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Zonic505
    Comment by zonic505
    11:45 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only time I'm actually going to torrent something (takes too long).

    This is the best thing a sub group has ever done. More subbers need to be like this.

    Reply to zonic505
    Avatar of Keigami
    Comment by Keigami
    04:48 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh Perrine~ -nosebleed-

    Reply to Keigami
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:38 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Awesome....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Chen
    04:49 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn it. Why didn't they made a hentai out of it in the first place? Strike Witches has all Lolis it need for that, but the Anime has just way, way WAY to little Fanservice.

    *sigh*

    This uncensored Version of the DVD's who where supposed to be uncensored should have aired in TV. And then, they should have made a uncensored DVD which then had to get more uncencored and that,.. that would have been a hentai and everything would be fine and everyone would be pleased.

    Reply to Chen
    Avatar of Lafitte
    Comment by Lafitte
    05:09 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    too little fanservice?
    they don't wear pants!

    Reply to Lafitte
    Comment by Chen
    05:55 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, how can there be Fanservice, if they don't wear any pants (I prefer skirts, though) that could reveal anything? It just spoils the point.

    If they wear skirts, I'm happy with a Pantsushot.
    If they just wear their Pantsu, then the service has to be to remove them like in episode 7, but even that was pathetic. Just a handful interesting scenes over the hole Episode? Talk about pitiful.
    (And I'm talking about the uncensored version of the uncensored DVD!)

    ___

    Blue-Ray probably won't be able to keep up with this (more) uncensored Version. Unless it will get to be hentai.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by muteKi
    05:48 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wonder what a blu-ray release would entail?

    Reply to muteKi
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:20 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    F*** the Blu-ray release, I want an X-ray release.

    Comment by EcureuilMatrix
    14:10 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Gamma-ray anime! Only IN SPACE!

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Chris
    Comment by Chris
    08:00 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I prefer my anime anime and my hentai hentai.

    Reply to Chris
    Comment by Chen
    08:19 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    While this is certainly true, I still prefer storyless shows, who are just utilizing the fanservice, to be hentai. Makes it easier to differ and enjoy.

    I mean.. an anime with no story and a lot of ecchi would be better off as an hentai, don't you agree? And an hentai with a lot of story (or sth. comparable, like action) and little ecchi, would be better off as an anime. (Yeah, I'm talking about you, kite.)

    Comment by Chen
    19:57 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you like to call "Lolis with magical flying boots and giant weapons, who fight in their pantsus against aliens after they grow animalears and tails" a story, then .. dunno... and who cares. It's enough that you can have fun with trash.

    But 'homage' isn't the word for what strike witches is. It's somethin' along the lines of libel, indignity or simply an insult. But I guess that's fine, cause nobody seems to like those pilots in the first place.

    Then again, I could be simply an weirdo, cuz I like women with small breasts and can't get aroused from war or an army for that matter. Not even if it is an Loliarmy. And getting aroused is what fanservice is all about.

    Comment by Anon
    13:33 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    But Strike Witches anime does have a story, it may not be much or anything ground breaking, but there is one and not for the sake of fanservices (mana replenishment, hello?). And it does not only have nopan services. Things like their Strikers units, homage to the real pilots, a bunch of WWII references, all these are services, too, and they are really well done.

    I bought all the LE DVDs released so far. I wouldn't have bought them if they were only some cheap and generic lolis not wearing pants. Not worth money, I'd download if I just wanted to see it.

    Avatar of tyciol
    Comment by Tyciol
    14:46 15/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually believe it or not, fanservice is not only about getting aroused. This is generally the prime reason, but it can also be for humour, or to mock or play with the viewers. If you can't get aroused just because there's an army then that's your problem, most of us aren't so closeminded.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of jinstevens
    Comment by Jin Stevens
    04:06 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I pretty much knew something like this was inevitable. No modesty for the Strike Witches!

    Reply to Jin Stevens
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:37 07/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    ok

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Fonzer
    02:56 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now thats how gonzo should have done it,not that the fans need to do it for him :P.
    But i do wonder they don't show cameltoes in anime right??

    Reply to Fonzer
    Comment by Spoony Bard
    02:53 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow, them Strike Witches fans sure like their loli.

    Reply to Spoony Bard
    Comment by iragedsohard
    04:39 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Something wrong with that?

    Reply to iragedsohard
    Avatar of Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    04:06 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who can blame em :D LOLIS FTW~

    Reply to Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:57 23/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    they're all high school age, so they're JB, not pedo. and all the high ranking officers are over 18.

    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    07:04 23/01/2009 # ! Hopeless

    Francesca is 12...

    Avatar of tyciol
    Comment by Tyciol
    14:44 15/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Okay seriously guys, jailbait ARE loli. Loli does not mean pedo (but can include prepubescent as well as prepubescent girls). You can't exclude the older ones from loli.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:05 20/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    So if I presented you with a baby and said "here, this might look like a baby, but she's really 21, so please give her a good fucking", would you still do it?

    Moron.

    Avatar of Shanyy
    Comment by Shanyy
    23:25 12/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCK YES! I would do! XD~

    Also no way, but 21 yo who looks like 14 is fine. JB is a very good experience.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Yoichi
    10:36 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, nothing wrong by being lolicon

    Reply to Yoichi
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:13 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol are best with their clothes on

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:38 07/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    nope, better naked

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    03:36 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Seriously, this is awesome. Nopan in mainstream Anime. However, this just shows the level that Gonzo has sunk to...

    Can't wait for a definite release.

    Reply to Actar
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    03:40 19/01/2009 # ! Unknown

    Reread the first two paragraphs?

    Reply to Artefact
    Avatar of Kuromimi
    Comment by Kuro
    06:50 30/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    He might have been distracted by... something. Who knows?

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    03:38 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    That is, if they actually did it.

    Reply to Actar
    Comment by skrump
    06:20 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    *Wishes there were more people like this video editor*
    nice job.

    Reply to skrump
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:45 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is as far as you can go before making strike witches into full yuri ero......I was never happy with strike witches, thought it too blatant...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Firaku
    Comment by firaku
    11:04 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    kanakon was full ero basically and no plot.
    I wasn't to unhappy with Strike Witches and how they did it.

    Reply to firaku
    Comment by chaos
    09:48 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought this has photoshopped! This is real, right?? o_O

    You are now fapping.... manually.

    Reply to chaos
    Comment by muteKi
    09:50 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's both, really as it's not official animation but an edit by fans.

    These ARE real screenshots. See for yourself!

    Reply to muteKi
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:58 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This was photoshopped... repeatedly... for a few dozen frames... and rendered into a video format...

    Reply to Anonymous



