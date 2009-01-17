Spider-Man Raeps 11 in Rooftop Rampage
A man, so adept at scaling walls that he has been likened to Spider-Man, used his talent to climb up onto the high-rise verandas of 11 women, all of whom he ascertained to be living alone, in order to gain access to them and so sate his lust.
The unemployed man (41) was initially found to have scaled the walls of an apartment building, gaining access to the fifth floor residence of a 24-year-old lady, which he entered by way of the veranda.
He repeated his outrageous modus operandi on no less than 11 separate occasions, from 2005 to 2007, apparently whenever he felt the need, and always using the same basic method of threatening them with a knife. He also made off with cash.
The prosecution alleged that the man had honed his skills peeping, and from this he had come to know that female occupants of such high-rise residences rarely kept their verandas locked.
Using external fittings (pipes and so forth), he was able to scale the building easily enough, as if to reach fruit suspended from high boughs.
Once there, he would enter the residence and have his way with occupant, “wickedly repeating the process whenever he felt the need.”
The prosecution is scathing: “His victims were deeply shocked to find someone had invaded their homes by that most unlikely of routes, and the trauma these innocents have undergone as a result is truly unfathomable.” They seek a 25 year sentence and damages of ¥140,000.
The defence begs leniency: “At the time of his crimes, his ability to tell right from wrong was compromised.”
They also argue that as he apparently provided a written confession to all his crimes after being apprehended fro the first, he deserves mercy. However, the prosecution allege that the investigation was already well underway and he knew already he would be caught by way of CCTV and similar, so it cannot be considered ameliorating.
Sentencing is at the end of February.
Via NHK and Yomiuri.
how is this funny?
and how the hell is this man anything like spiderman?
oh, yeah, he can climb up walls. holy shit!
...
this site is a sham.
What kind of sham?
Choose any from this list:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sham
Come back when you have a specific accusation and I will crush it, otherwise hold your tongue.
this site is actually one of the best sites.
Amelioration? Modus operandi?
I thought your cyber-hentai target audience is supposed to be illiterate!
But really, thanks, it's nice to actually get to use the vocab I get from reading on the internet as well as just in classes.
While I've not seen amelioration before, Modus operandi is basic word that any kid reading detective stories would know before the age of 11.
lol it really was spider man
What is this, 3 Dev Adam all over again?
Spider man, spiderman, raping what only Japanese can.
Damned if i sound like a bigot but it rhymes somewhat.
HERE CUMS THE SPIDER-MAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANNN!!!!
Honestly, how much of this do you think was actually consensual because they were epicly impressed with his feat? But then regretted it or something when they got an STD.
Hmm climbing a building for sex...ya id do it to if i was physically fit enough :P
¥140,000? I woulda expected a lot more...
Same here, they'd be asking for about ten times that apiece if it were America.
cheap labour? =P
no, maybe they wanted it. they purposedly unlocked their verandas for hopes that spiderman will come and raep them, unfortunately a different spider-man came.
How tall is the the building actually?
if it's just 20 floor, people down there can see him doing his actions right?
why the hell would he do it in the verandas?! if he's got a decent IQ then at least he'll do his thing inside their rooms, right?
Not too long ago I saw a documentary on Discovery about a Frenchman who climbed buildings in different countries. They showed him climb the Chinese double tower (featured in the movie Entrapment) and a wire bridge.
Since he's also called Spider Man I thought the article was about him. But his is about a Japanese guy, right?
Lol Spiderman hentai
LOL XD
I thought it was about someone dressing as spiderman and raep people in the rooftop
Lol when I first read the title, I thought it's another creep who is dressed up like spiderman when he does his vile deeds.
Maybe he'll just use his special ability to escape jail... you'll never know.
In the chill of night
At the scene of a crime
Like a stream of light
He arrives just in time
Spider-man, Spider-man
Friendly neighborhood Spider-man
Welcome him, he's ignored
Action is his reward
To him, life is a great big bang-up
Wherever there's a hang-up
You'll find the Spider-man
Reminds me of Isaku Itou. lol
Astaroth wanted for questioning.
Astaroth would never be able to climb like that.
With great power comes great responsibility.
that's no Spider-Man,it's a ninja-loli.
Oh? Good idea... how come I never thought of that? Hmmm... Guru~!!
LOL.
He must be the Spider-man tokusatsu of the 1960s