Keanu Reeves Leads as Spike in Cowboy Bebop Movie
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 16, 2009 20:00 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Announcements, Cowboy Bebop, Hollywood, Marketing
Distinguished actor Keanu Reeves will play the role of Spike Spiegel in Twentieth Century Fox’s upcoming cinematic adaptation of the classic series “Cowboy Bebop”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Reeves’ involvement in the project became known during last summer, but this report stands as the first confirmation through official channels of his taking on the lead role of memorable space cowboy Spike.
Reeves has expressed considerable interest in the anime series, and is reported to be quite the fan of the show.
Questioned about the project last December, Reeves had the following to say:
“Oh yeah, cool. We’re trying to do that.”
The question of whether or not he is the right man for the role of one of recent anime’s most popular male characters is likely to be heard with some frequency from here on out, as the project now seems to be picking up steam in its development…
T_T *sniff*
If he can just find a balance between Neo and Ted, he'd be amazing as Spike. I have very little faith he will, though.
Damn you Hollywood!
I like Keanu, and I'm sure I'll like the movie anyways. As long as they keep the Hollywood "happy ending" stuff out of it.
My opinnion is: Animes and Hollywood should NEVER NEVER mix.
About Keanu, I loved the guy on Matrix.. but I think there were better options for Constantine, and I also think there are better options for Spike, even though I hope this movie gets canceled.
SUPER AGREED!
i just bought a collected Cowboy Bebop TV series.....um,i don't know how to decide since Keanu displays some Kung-Fu in his movies,how about Stephen Chow?He's a ladies' man in and out of showbusiness but then again.....
This deserves a facestairs...
By the way... Keano [spoilar] dies [\spoilar]
Theres only one think you can say....."WHOA!" - lol.
I'm more concerned with who will be Faye Valentine!!!! Better get Megan Fox! NO Angelina Jolie!!! No Gwenyth, Gyllenhall, Barrymore, or any Kirsten Dunst....or I will stab someone in the face.
Watch...edward will be Dakota Fanning and be even more of a gender-bender....cause Hollywood loves 'sexual lifestyles'.
My faith in HahahaH-movies hHahahaas long since behahahAHHAAHAHAhahHAHAHahahahHAHAHahaHAHAHAa
I voted Yes. I think it may work out honestly.
However, it may not, but I'm going to give it a chance, not freak out on it before the movie is even made. Keanu as Spike is nowhere close to the new Dragon Ball Movie. He can act, everyone just thinks of him as Neo, Neo, and Neo.
Also, kind of sad some of you didn't even realize the first image was from Bill & Ted. Can't be to familiar with his work then...
Would prefer it if Steven Blum looked somewhat close to Spikes actual appearance. In my mind, he will ALYWAYS be Spike. But, Keanu, in an action role, does sell tickets.
Well, it cant be worse than The Day the Earth Stood Still.
yes a bit
he looks a bit care free
For once I can see this movie turning out decent. I'm actually more concerned about the soundtrack. What will they do to Kanno Youko-sama's masterpiece of a score? I can imagine they're dumb enough to pull off some John Williams like shit even though there's a huge amount of great Jazz/Blues musicians in America. After all, it originated there. I'm not that much of a Blues fan myself, but the soundtrack is an integral part of the mood and atmosphere of Cowboy Bebop, so they better get it right.
welcome to China!
SPIKE WAS MODELED AFTER BRUCE LEE = HES ASIAN "NOT WHITE!!!!!!"
WHY ARE THEY TAKING AWAY ALL THE GOOD ROLLS FROM ASIAN ACTORS AND GIVING THEM TO WHITES EVEN WHEN ALL THE PLAYERS ARE OBVIOUSLY JAPANESE I MEAN THERES BLACKS AND LATINOS AND EVEN HINDI/IDIAN PEOPLES TOO AND YES WHITES ASWELL IN COWBOY BEE BOP BUT SPIKE AND EVERYONE ELSE IS OBVIOUSLY ASIAN!!!! THE CAST OF COWBOY BEEBOP SHOULD BE ALL ASIAN!!!!!!!
HOLD UP THEY ARE ALL ASIAN NOT WHITE FUK BIRD SHIT! WHITE PEOPLE ALWAYS FUK EVERYTHING UP!
SPIKE IS ASIAN! NOT SOME STUCK IN DA MATRIX HOMOFUK THAT CANT ACT EVEN OTHER ACTORS SAY HE CANT ACT WTF IS THIS IM NOT GOING TO SEE THIS NO MATTER HOW MUCH MONEY THEY PUY IN IT ITS JUST WRONG TO SELL SPIKE OFF AS A WHITE WWHEN THIS IS A FUCKING JAPANESE ANIME CARTOON!!!!!!!
FYE IS ASIAN!
VICIOUS IS ASIAN!
THIS IS ANIME AS IN JAPANESE NOT CRACKERLAND TRAILER PARK VILL
I LOVE ANIME BECAUSE THERE ARE NO ANGLOS!
I LOVE ASIAN CINEMA BECAUSE THERE ARE NO CRACKERS IN THAT SHIT! S
SPIKE IS ASIAN HIS CARTEL EX-ENFORCER CLAN IS THE DRAGON CLAN AKA JAPANESE YAKUZA YOU FUKN LAMES! ASIAN NOT KIBLER ELF!SPIKE TAKES AFTER BRUCE LEE THATS WHO THEY MODELED AFTER!
SO I HERD U LIEK AZNS...... Sorry Spike is tall skinny white guy with a jew-fro being based off bruce lee doesn't make him asian and Julia is a white girl Faye is asian Jet is white Ed is WTF Ein is welsh The tv show hosts are an indian and white girl Vicious is asian. BTW there are whites in asian black and hispanic gangs just like there are asians in white black and hispanic gangs
Did you happen to notice his name? If there are any Asians named 'Speigel' out there, please raise your hand.
Spike SPIEGEL? he's a JEW? wtf
I honestly dunno... on one hand, it will be certainly easier to make a more faithful adaptation of Cowboy Bebop to Western live action because it's much more cinematic and less cartoony than Dragonball Z.
But on the other hand, even though Keanu Reeves sounds like a good choice for Spike's calm and deadpan attitude, his hair just will not fit.
I think the real reason that live-action versions fail is that anime fans know the characters TOO well. Anything short of our expectations is disappointing: If Rei Ayanami didn't have red eyes and blue hair or Faye Valentine didn't have impossibly long legs, it would feel wrong.
It might be easier for people who have never seen the original anime to accept the films - they have no built in biases.
perfect looks just like him
Might... actually... work? He should be able to pull off the half-asian, almost terminally chilled out kung-fu fighting bounty hunter schtick quite well.
But who do we get for the other three (five?) main roles, though?
And more importantly will it still have the same music and occasionally go a little cartoonish?
Eh... Who knows if he could pull it off, but after the atrocity of the Dragonball movie I don't have any hopes for it. Plus every episode goes into such a different issue, they're probably going to just be really heavily telling Spike's story which takes away the charm...
The only role keanu can play right is an emotionless robot, or an alien, or Neo. He's kind of like Arnold in that way. Giving him anything else is a direct fail.
lol hollywood
hope it works
Keanu Reaves is not a good choice for *any* role.
Keanu would fit perfectly if he just forgets about the "wacky" hairstyle. It doesnt work in real life.
Just learn from the DBZ trailer!
I think he might be able to pull it off. I have faith in the guy and I won't fully judge till I actually see any photos or trailers but I'm open to the idea of him being Spike.
I have a terrible feeling they'll treat the movie as they treat game based ones and thus strip me of the right to say that everything Cowboy Bebop related is great...
By the way, quite a time to catch up with series from 10 years ago. Yay! At least they have a good plot...
I dont think he will be that bad as Spike, what i am really worried about is their choice for Faye and Ed..
In fact I don't think its possible to not screw them up..
Someone said something earlier about Jennifer Aniston as Faye? Her voice alone would kill it for me..
And as for Ed.. I can't stand most child actors, but I dont think there any adult capable of playing her.
This post needs more ..... ...... ................................................
Don't let them ruin cowboy bebop.
hmm anime live action is always hard... but it seems like Keanu actually saw the anime and is quite a fan of it when you can believe the interviews, that alone altered my opinion a little cause when you like something, you will try your best. and its not Uwe Boll either lol. plus the anime is from its world style alone seems not too hard for american producers to adapt. At least it will be miles away from the massive facepalm that dragonball and evangelion LA is. (still hope EVA will be canceled)
Oh... my GOd...
*facepalm*
I pretend I didn't see it....
Well, I do see it working. Cowboy Bebop was a fairly 'realistic' anime, so it could work, they won't need to pull dumb stuff like in the Dragon ball movie.
I'll definitely watch this when it comes out. Also, Keanu Reeves is an alright actor :p
Keanu would be fit if he didnt follow the anime hairstyle! Keanu's cool but that pic kills me.. T_T
Come on!! Dont Americans learn anything after looking at DBZ trailer!!
The picture is from "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" which was made many years ago when he was playing a high schooler. Reeves doesn't do that anymore. So, no worries.
but he is gayyyyyy
is this a backup? just in case the dbz movie fails? or what?
true be told, i think cowboy bebop would actually be pretty cool as a live action. problem is that spike is one hell of a character. its gonna be hard to find someone to step into his weird looking shoes.
Too true. I just can't think of anyone I'd really want as Spiegel. John Wayne is getting too old.
'Too old'.... LOL
If by 'too old' you mean dead and rotting in his grave, then you'd be correct.
Keanu may be good choice, but Anime adaptations... one more failure? I'll vote "facepalm" - sowwy Keanu, do not want...
I hope Keanu will be better Spike than John Constantine.
...Well, it's unfair to say that it was entirely his fault that Hellblazer movie was what it was.
I think some of you have been making a mistake here. The picture at the top is not cowboy bebop but ted from bill and teds bogus adventure. Maybe you all got that but i wonder.
I hope I haven't confused anyone, but that should be pretty clear, I think...
OMG at Keanu in the picture!!!
"Iam Bill" S. Preston Esquire!"
"and Iam Ted "Theodore" Logan!!"
"Together we are WILD STALLIONS!!!"
LOL The old Bill and Ted Keanu.
its WYLD STALLYNS get it right