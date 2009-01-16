Keanu Reeves Leads as Spike in Cowboy Bebop Movie

RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


keanu_reeves_confirmed_to_play_spike_spiegel_in_cowboy_bebop_film

Distinguished actor Keanu Reeves will play the role of Spike Spiegel in Twentieth Century Fox’s upcoming cinematic adaptation of the classic series “Cowboy Bebop”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reeves’ involvement in the project became known during last summer, but this report stands as the first confirmation through official channels of his taking on the lead role of memorable space cowboy Spike.

Reeves has expressed considerable interest in the anime series, and is reported to be quite the fan of the show.

Questioned about the project last December, Reeves had the following to say:

“Oh yeah, cool. We’re trying to do that.”

The question of whether or not he is the right man for the role of one of recent anime’s most popular male characters is likely to be heard with some frequency from here on out, as the project now seems to be picking up steam in its development…

keanu_reeves_confirmed_to_play_spike_spiegel_in_cowboy_bebop_film_01_0

Via The Hollywood Reporter.

Much as with a certain earlier title, the prospects seem mixed…

Poll unavailable.


    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    135 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:35 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    T_T *sniff*

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of giascle
    Comment by iapfah
    10:29 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    If he can just find a balance between Neo and Ted, he'd be amazing as Spike. I have very little faith he will, though.

    Reply to iapfah
    Avatar of Gatsby
    Comment by maga
    09:54 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn you Hollywood!

    Reply to maga
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:46 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I like Keanu, and I'm sure I'll like the movie anyways. As long as they keep the Hollywood "happy ending" stuff out of it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Bokusatsu Tenshi
    Comment by XSportSeeker
    17:49 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    My opinnion is: Animes and Hollywood should NEVER NEVER mix.

    About Keanu, I loved the guy on Matrix.. but I think there were better options for Constantine, and I also think there are better options for Spike, even though I hope this movie gets canceled.

    Reply to XSportSeeker
    Comment by IL
    21:45 22/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    SUPER AGREED!

    Reply to IL
    Avatar of misterchef
    Comment by Riot Gear
    19:32 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    i just bought a collected Cowboy Bebop TV series.....um,i don't know how to decide since Keanu displays some Kung-Fu in his movies,how about Stephen Chow?He's a ladies' man in and out of showbusiness but then again.....

    Reply to Riot Gear
    Comment by Ichigo69
    13:44 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This deserves a facestairs...
    http://img160.imageshack.us/img160/6694/facestairsvx1.jpg

    By the way... Keano [spoilar] dies [\spoilar]

    Reply to Ichigo69
    Avatar of GANTZ Playboy!
    Comment by Gantz_Playboy
    06:35 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Theres only one think you can say....."WHOA!" - lol.

    I'm more concerned with who will be Faye Valentine!!!! Better get Megan Fox! NO Angelina Jolie!!! No Gwenyth, Gyllenhall, Barrymore, or any Kirsten Dunst....or I will stab someone in the face.

    Watch...edward will be Dakota Fanning and be even more of a gender-bender....cause Hollywood loves 'sexual lifestyles'.

    Reply to Gantz_Playboy
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:12 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    My faith in HahahaH-movies hHahahaas long since behahahAHHAAHAHAhahHAHAHahahahHAHAHahaHAHAHAa

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by U-Toru
    07:25 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I voted Yes. I think it may work out honestly.
    However, it may not, but I'm going to give it a chance, not freak out on it before the movie is even made. Keanu as Spike is nowhere close to the new Dragon Ball Movie. He can act, everyone just thinks of him as Neo, Neo, and Neo.

    Also, kind of sad some of you didn't even realize the first image was from Bill & Ted. Can't be to familiar with his work then...

    Would prefer it if Steven Blum looked somewhat close to Spikes actual appearance. In my mind, he will ALYWAYS be Spike. But, Keanu, in an action role, does sell tickets.

    Reply to U-Toru
    Comment by Mechwarrior
    08:24 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, it cant be worse than The Day the Earth Stood Still.

    Reply to Mechwarrior
    Comment by carr0ts
    07:37 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    yes a bit
    he looks a bit care free

    Reply to carr0ts
    Avatar of Shuu
    Comment by Shuu
    22:16 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    For once I can see this movie turning out decent. I'm actually more concerned about the soundtrack. What will they do to Kanno Youko-sama's masterpiece of a score? I can imagine they're dumb enough to pull off some John Williams like shit even though there's a huge amount of great Jazz/Blues musicians in America. After all, it originated there. I'm not that much of a Blues fan myself, but the soundtrack is an integral part of the mood and atmosphere of Cowboy Bebop, so they better get it right.

    Reply to Shuu
    Comment by chawind
    00:23 18/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    welcome to China!

    Reply to chawind
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:31 11/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    SPIKE WAS MODELED AFTER BRUCE LEE = HES ASIAN "NOT WHITE!!!!!!"

    WHY ARE THEY TAKING AWAY ALL THE GOOD ROLLS FROM ASIAN ACTORS AND GIVING THEM TO WHITES EVEN WHEN ALL THE PLAYERS ARE OBVIOUSLY JAPANESE I MEAN THERES BLACKS AND LATINOS AND EVEN HINDI/IDIAN PEOPLES TOO AND YES WHITES ASWELL IN COWBOY BEE BOP BUT SPIKE AND EVERYONE ELSE IS OBVIOUSLY ASIAN!!!! THE CAST OF COWBOY BEEBOP SHOULD BE ALL ASIAN!!!!!!!
    HOLD UP THEY ARE ALL ASIAN NOT WHITE FUK BIRD SHIT! WHITE PEOPLE ALWAYS FUK EVERYTHING UP!
    SPIKE IS ASIAN! NOT SOME STUCK IN DA MATRIX HOMOFUK THAT CANT ACT EVEN OTHER ACTORS SAY HE CANT ACT WTF IS THIS IM NOT GOING TO SEE THIS NO MATTER HOW MUCH MONEY THEY PUY IN IT ITS JUST WRONG TO SELL SPIKE OFF AS A WHITE WWHEN THIS IS A FUCKING JAPANESE ANIME CARTOON!!!!!!!
    FYE IS ASIAN!
    VICIOUS IS ASIAN!
    THIS IS ANIME AS IN JAPANESE NOT CRACKERLAND TRAILER PARK VILL
    I LOVE ANIME BECAUSE THERE ARE NO ANGLOS!
    I LOVE ASIAN CINEMA BECAUSE THERE ARE NO CRACKERS IN THAT SHIT! S
    SPIKE IS ASIAN HIS CARTEL EX-ENFORCER CLAN IS THE DRAGON CLAN AKA JAPANESE YAKUZA YOU FUKN LAMES! ASIAN NOT KIBLER ELF!SPIKE TAKES AFTER BRUCE LEE THATS WHO THEY MODELED AFTER!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:54 06/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    SO I HERD U LIEK AZNS...... Sorry Spike is tall skinny white guy with a jew-fro being based off bruce lee doesn't make him asian and Julia is a white girl Faye is asian Jet is white Ed is WTF Ein is welsh The tv show hosts are an indian and white girl Vicious is asian. BTW there are whites in asian black and hispanic gangs just like there are asians in white black and hispanic gangs

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:28 18/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Did you happen to notice his name? If there are any Asians named 'Speigel' out there, please raise your hand.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:56 06/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Spike SPIEGEL? he's a JEW? wtf

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Da_Nuke
    Comment by Da_Nuke
    05:52 01/06/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I honestly dunno... on one hand, it will be certainly easier to make a more faithful adaptation of Cowboy Bebop to Western live action because it's much more cinematic and less cartoony than Dragonball Z.

    But on the other hand, even though Keanu Reeves sounds like a good choice for Spike's calm and deadpan attitude, his hair just will not fit.

    Reply to Da_Nuke
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:25 18/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think the real reason that live-action versions fail is that anime fans know the characters TOO well. Anything short of our expectations is disappointing: If Rei Ayanami didn't have red eyes and blue hair or Faye Valentine didn't have impossibly long legs, it would feel wrong.

    It might be easier for people who have never seen the original anime to accept the films - they have no built in biases.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:13 25/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    perfect looks just like him

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:48 28/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Might... actually... work? He should be able to pull off the half-asian, almost terminally chilled out kung-fu fighting bounty hunter schtick quite well.

    But who do we get for the other three (five?) main roles, though?

    And more importantly will it still have the same music and occasionally go a little cartoonish?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ben
    Comment by Ben
    04:37 25/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Eh... Who knows if he could pull it off, but after the atrocity of the Dragonball movie I don't have any hopes for it. Plus every episode goes into such a different issue, they're probably going to just be really heavily telling Spike's story which takes away the charm...

    Reply to Ben
    Comment by anon
    06:27 03/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The only role keanu can play right is an emotionless robot, or an alien, or Neo. He's kind of like Arnold in that way. Giving him anything else is a direct fail.

    Reply to anon
    Comment by owari
    00:15 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol hollywood
    hope it works

    Reply to owari
    Comment by Duke
    06:06 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Keanu Reaves is not a good choice for *any* role.

    Reply to Duke
    Avatar of drastikhate
    Comment by Dee
    10:39 19/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Keanu would fit perfectly if he just forgets about the "wacky" hairstyle. It doesnt work in real life.

    Just learn from the DBZ trailer!

    Reply to Dee
    Avatar of phisaki
    Comment by phisaki
    15:44 18/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think he might be able to pull it off. I have faith in the guy and I won't fully judge till I actually see any photos or trailers but I'm open to the idea of him being Spike.

    Reply to phisaki
    Avatar of Van-d-all
    Comment by Van-d-all
    02:08 18/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have a terrible feeling they'll treat the movie as they treat game based ones and thus strip me of the right to say that everything Cowboy Bebop related is great...

    By the way, quite a time to catch up with series from 10 years ago. Yay! At least they have a good plot...

    Reply to Van-d-all
    Comment by eh?
    22:29 21/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I dont think he will be that bad as Spike, what i am really worried about is their choice for Faye and Ed..
    In fact I don't think its possible to not screw them up..
    Someone said something earlier about Jennifer Aniston as Faye? Her voice alone would kill it for me..
    And as for Ed.. I can't stand most child actors, but I dont think there any adult capable of playing her.

    This post needs more ..... ...... ................................................

    Reply to eh?
    Comment by IL
    21:44 22/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't let them ruin cowboy bebop.

    Reply to IL
    Comment by Ohkikaze
    22:32 07/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    hmm anime live action is always hard... but it seems like Keanu actually saw the anime and is quite a fan of it when you can believe the interviews, that alone altered my opinion a little cause when you like something, you will try your best. and its not Uwe Boll either lol. plus the anime is from its world style alone seems not too hard for american producers to adapt. At least it will be miles away from the massive facepalm that dragonball and evangelion LA is. (still hope EVA will be canceled)

    Reply to Ohkikaze
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:26 19/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    when i need expert opinions on fap and 2d loli i will come here. the senotakucomplex is maybe the worst place to gather opinions about film

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of wondercorn
    Comment by wondercorn
    14:26 30/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh... my GOd...

    Reply to wondercorn
    Avatar of Redloner
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:24 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    *facepalm*

    I pretend I didn't see it....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of stewie
    Comment by stewie
    04:13 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, I do see it working. Cowboy Bebop was a fairly 'realistic' anime, so it could work, they won't need to pull dumb stuff like in the Dragon ball movie.

    I'll definitely watch this when it comes out. Also, Keanu Reeves is an alright actor :p

    Reply to stewie
    Avatar of drastikhate
    Comment by Dee
    23:20 16/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Keanu would be fit if he didnt follow the anime hairstyle! Keanu's cool but that pic kills me.. T_T

    Come on!! Dont Americans learn anything after looking at DBZ trailer!!

    Reply to Dee
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:15 18/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The picture is from "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" which was made many years ago when he was playing a high schooler. Reeves doesn't do that anymore. So, no worries.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by keannu_is_a_fag
    23:26 16/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    but he is gayyyyyy

    Reply to keannu_is_a_fag
    Comment by Tatsu
    22:48 16/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    is this a backup? just in case the dbz movie fails? or what?

    Reply to Tatsu
    Avatar of PaperJunkie
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:43 16/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    true be told, i think cowboy bebop would actually be pretty cool as a live action. problem is that spike is one hell of a character. its gonna be hard to find someone to step into his weird looking shoes.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by muteKi
    00:58 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Too true. I just can't think of anyone I'd really want as Spiegel. John Wayne is getting too old.

    Reply to muteKi
    Avatar of Miroku74
    Comment by Miroku74
    08:52 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    'Too old'.... LOL

    If by 'too old' you mean dead and rotting in his grave, then you'd be correct.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Firo
    22:10 16/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Keanu may be good choice, but Anime adaptations... one more failure? I'll vote "facepalm" - sowwy Keanu, do not want...

    Reply to Firo
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:43 16/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol

    Or should I say

    Whoah

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:29 16/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hope Keanu will be better Spike than John Constantine.

    ...Well, it's unfair to say that it was entirely his fault that Hellblazer movie was what it was.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of babyrats
    Comment by Babyrat
    00:32 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think some of you have been making a mistake here. The picture at the top is not cowboy bebop but ted from bill and teds bogus adventure. Maybe you all got that but i wonder.

    Reply to Babyrat
    Avatar of Quen
    Comment by Quen
    05:44 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hope I haven't confused anyone, but that should be pretty clear, I think...

    Reply to Quen
    Comment by kenjiharima
    00:44 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG at Keanu in the picture!!!

    "Iam Bill" S. Preston Esquire!"

    "and Iam Ted "Theodore" Logan!!"

    "Together we are WILD STALLIONS!!!"

    LOL The old Bill and Ted Keanu.

    Reply to kenjiharima
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:12 17/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    its WYLD STALLYNS get it right

    Reply to Anonymous





    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Keanu Reeves Leads as Spike in Cowboy Bebop Movie
    Upskirt Umbrellas Stealthily Scandalous
    Loli Taco Gourmet
    Strike Witches DS “Skinship Adventure” Yuri Groping Action
    Tantalizing Reimu Ero-Cosplay by Ayane
    Comiket 79 Cosplayers Return as Sexy as Ever
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m an H Cup”
    Comiket 90 Day 3 A Summer Scorcher


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments