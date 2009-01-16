Keanu Reeves Leads as Spike in Cowboy Bebop Movie

Distinguished actor Keanu Reeves will play the role of Spike Spiegel in Twentieth Century Fox’s upcoming cinematic adaptation of the classic series “Cowboy Bebop”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reeves’ involvement in the project became known during last summer, but this report stands as the first confirmation through official channels of his taking on the lead role of memorable space cowboy Spike.

Reeves has expressed considerable interest in the anime series, and is reported to be quite the fan of the show.

Questioned about the project last December, Reeves had the following to say:

“Oh yeah, cool. We’re trying to do that.”

The question of whether or not he is the right man for the role of one of recent anime’s most popular male characters is likely to be heard with some frequency from here on out, as the project now seems to be picking up steam in its development…

Much as with a certain earlier title, the prospects seem mixed…

