Hymen Fetches $3.7 Million – Virginity Serious Business
- Date: Jan 15, 2009 13:19 JST
A student flogging her virginity to the highest bidder claims hymen hunters the world over are showing an interest, with bidding reaching $3.7 million, and one optimistic suitor even promises her a live tiger.
The prostitute in question, Natalie Dylan (22), insists she is not in fact demeaning herself and sullying her good name like a common harlot, but is instead engaged in a cunning fund raising venture to see herself through college; she intends to put her tremendous moral rectitude to good use, as she is studying to become a marriage counsellor.
She put herself on up for auction in September, initially attracting bids of a mere $250,000, but ferocious bidding from thousands of virgin hunters has since driven that up to $3.7 million, a sum sure to threaten the chastity of all but the most stalwart.
The scarlet lady has this to say about her infamous conduct:
“I get some men who are obviously looking for a girlfriend but I try and make it clear that this is a one-night-only offer.
I know that a lot of people will condemn me for this because it’s so taboo but I really don’t have a problem with that.
My study is completely authentic in that I truly am auctioning my virginity but I am not being sold into this. I’m not being taken advantage of in any way.
I think me and the person I do it with will both profit greatly from the deal.
It’s shocking that men will pay so much for someone’s virginity, which isn’t even prized so highly anymore.”
She does however complain of “weirdos” and “those who get really graphically sexual about what they want to do to me.”
Buyers can be sure of avoiding any unfortunate purchase of second-hand goods, as she is willing to subject herself to medical examination, if that’s what it takes to lay hands on the cash.
Prostitution apparently runs in the family; she opted for the scheme after seeing that her 23-year-old sister Avia managed to pay off her college debts after only three weeks of whoring.
Interestingly enough, her degree is in the non-discipline of Women’s Studies, and she is said to be studying for a postgraduate degree in “Family and Marriage Therapy”, which leads into the career of marriage counsellor.
It will be interesting to see how well she fares in this line of work considering what the first several pages of Google results have to say about her…
More pictures of the unused strumpet:
Looking distinct homely? Somebody forgot to Photoshop the last one and cake her face in makeup by the looks of it…
Via the Telegraph.
So virginity is serious business after all, and the Japanese otaku are not so maniacally freakish as we first thought? Or perhaps this is merely a universal affliction…
LOL at the sucker who payed 3.7 Million for supposed virginity. After all in this day of modern science, even hymens can be rebuilt..check out news article below. I sense someone got scammed.....
http://www.iht.com/articles/2008/06/10/europe/virgin.php
she has submitted to two lie detector tests and medical examination. any other stupid questions?
I like how everyone's assuming she's not a virgin. Nice pre-judging someone else's behavior.
What bothers me the most is she obviously isn't pure and innocent, and I would have figured that's what guys would want along with her virginity. : /
Too bad some gross dude had his way with me, otherwise I could sell myself over this slut. Blech.
Why is being "pure and innocent" valued so much in a sexual partner? We've all been places and done things. We all have a story to tell.
I love how everyone's so mad at her.
If she was a hot asian chick you'd all want to bid, pathetic.
I had to work crappy part time jobs to pay my way through college...this ho whores herself out for one night and she's sitting pretty.
I hope she gets sujected to serious S&M before that hymen breaks.
it won't happen, as she is negotiating with the bidders in advance before the sale closes
for my part, I hope you step on a land-mine and lose half your face =)
wishing bad things on others is fun, eh?
To Anon: Shut up man,Seeb is totally right, normal ppl work they asses off for college and the like, while this bitch has it easy just cause she's a virgin.
Not to mention being a freaking millionaire for something so small.
Virginity isnt worth shit in reality.
Damn, 3.7m for this ugly bitch?
Get real, all this stories are just full of lies and will rot your brain. Rather just stick to anime and mangas...... ;)
well thats certainly fucked up :p
reminds me of the time a girl gave her body in exchange for WoW gold.
Another notch in my list to show how girls are all sluts. This list is too long. That's why I bitch slap anyone of them that says anything about wanting a guy that would love them and treat them well and blah blah blah the usual crap that they say. It's all an obvious lie.
obviously, if one woman is a slut, then they are all sluts
conversely, since this post you wrote is idiotic, then obviously you are an idiot!
Come on guys she isn't that ugly. She's no stunner but I'd still dip my sausage in it (So long as she has her makeup on).
Sure is butthurt in here! Why the fuck are you people taking this so personally? She's an adult, so she can wrap her god damn hymen around a pole and wave it around as a flag if she wants to.
All I see is someone selling something for a ridicilous overprice. If someone is really willing to pay that amount, then wow, she's making a fucking killing.
And yeah, she's pretty ugly and 3D pig disgusting. And that has very little to do with anything.
She did a radio interview on The Sports Junkies on WJFK 106.7 in Washington DC
Here are the podcasts.
Pt.1
http://www.wjfk.com/episode_download.php?contentType=36&contentId=3333459 [http://www.wjfk.com/episode_download.php?contentType=36&contentId=3333459]
Pt. 2
http://www.wjfk.com/episode_download.php?contentType=36&contentId=3333399 [http://www.wjfk.com/episode_download.php?contentType=36&contentId=3333399]
woman whoring herself to pay for college and a women's studies major to boot,
hahaha priceless.
The reason being pure and innocent is valued so much in a relationship, to all you retarded girls out there pissed off at the fact you slept around like most female nerds do, is that it's indicative of self-control.
Who the hell wants to trust a woman who says 'I love you' when she's said it to ten other guys already?
We're talking about physical intimacy here, not declarations of love. Get your head straight.
As I posted above, we've all been places and done things. We all have a story to tell. Don't pre-judge a person just because of what their story contains. You don't know anything about them.
I hope she gets RAPED before the deal is done!
That would be god's will atleast...
.... god's will? are you daft?
The girl is a hustler in every sense of the word, but I feel no sympathy for the bidders.
In the days when primogeniture controlled inheritance, insistence upon proof of virginity was the only way a potential husband could insure that his bloodline, and not the decedents of some sneaky sooner, got control of his property.
We now have much more certain methods of determining paternity, and few people still have property of which its inheritance is controlled by primogeniture.
Therefor, virginity is given its unwarranted valued by traditionalists who have forgotten, or perhaps never knew, the original reason why virginity has ever been highly prized.
You dont look at the mantel piece when your stokeing the fire,
Meaning most people close their eyes when they are giving her one.
any updates on this story?
Pretty much RETARDED!
men are desperate creatures ......
Atleast she will open the eyes of girls around the world about the true value of virginity in the men's eyes. Girls are loosing it in a stupid and idiotic ways.
My gawd men are stupid. Virginity is meaningless. What if she's only had a couple partners? Are you going to whine because she might notice your penis is too small? The stupidity of this amazes me. xD
Meh, I wouldn't pay for her. =/ But I'm shallowly picky with women, my boyfriend says I'm the same way with porn XD Can't watch it unless the girl is appealing.
I agree with you! In fact! It isn't so bad idea for girl for girl!
This girl is my hero!!!!!, regardless what you people say, she is now able to retire and live in comfort for REST OF HER LIFE, regardless whether doing something good or bad with that money.
While some Fa9s complain about her "morality", she knows that she WILL NEVER have to work for some douche company for rest of her life to earn ends meet just to pay the bills, I think its worth the 3.7 millions !!!!
so enjoy, you only live once ^_^
Wouldn't it really suck for her if her hymen somehow broke before the auction ended?
Wonder how the 'winner' would react upon finding out...
Are you sure thats a woman?
Skeptical that this skanky looking girl is still a virgin. She's fugly anyways.
Just tax her money away!
Dumb uglayyyyyy....bitch! I would never sell my virginity. F'n retarded!
I think she looks prettier in that last picture rather than the other ones, because she looks more like a real person and not a freakin DOLL
If I'm paying 3 million for some virgin vag then I'd be tearing that shit up every way fucking possible.
Ehh, her face is shaped okay; I'd like to see her with _NO_ makeup, and she does have a nice body.
I wouldn't pay for virginity, though.
"Experience Counts"
This is one of the most hilarious sets of comments Re: virginity I have seen since FALLEN WOMAN.
I post this with the knowledge that the chance of anyone on this site knowing what I mean is very very small.
I think she played a little to much wanko to kurasou
She's not whoring herself so that she can buy a dog-girl, she's doing it so that she can pay for college. To bad that nobody is going to want to hire some whore with an ego, especially when it come to family and marriage counseling. She would be better off buying a dog who will love her (in more ways than one). Besides, I doubt some slut from california knows about japanese video games.
The feet and the pre-makeup face kills it. You can get a 5-star hooker for $10k, why settle for average/below-average for 300x the price?
If you really want a virgin that badly, then date a virgin? Contrary to popular belief, they do exist and they look MUCH MUCH better than her. Besides if you have $3 million to spend, then you can keep yourself on prostitutes at a rate of 1 ho a day, at a rate of around $500 a day, for at least 16 years!!!
I will never understand virgin hunters.
... she has no shame... and the person who bid 3.7kk is stupid. She isn't worth that much, even if she's a virgin. You can probably like go to some south-east Asian country and pay for a virgin for like a thousandth of the price (even less most likely...) and she'll look like waaaaay better than this person. Not like I am encouraging sexual tourism, but it's a fact.
Plus, it's not like you get to keep her. Want some blood & resistance during an intercourse? Get like one of them hymen surgeries or something...
for your plan to work, he would need to be capable of maintaining a functional relationship with a woman, and it's a rare woman who would submit herself to a surgeon's knife so he can get some "blood and resistance" in bed
and anyone who would pay that much for someone else's virginity hardly fits the needed description above (socially capable)
Basilio, u couldnt be more right.
biatch should get bitch-slapped back to freaking reality.
DO NOT WANT
she looks very jew. publicity stunt confirmed.
Second to last picture is obviously faked, look how white the face is compared to the body
also lol @ breast difference between top pictures and that one
ara~ heard of something called make up? how about push-up bra? it usually does quite well pushing up to make boobs double the cup of it really is. o.o;;;
but yeah, i agree. 3.7mil... wtf.. ~.~ how can she had never had sex but would sell her first time to a stranger... aren't people aiming to be marriage counsellor supposed to have idealistic view on marriage and love and sex. ~.~
maybe her hymen is fake... you can get surgery to recreate a hymen... it's the cost of less than 5 digit. o.o;
your mistake is in assuming that "idealistic views" are actually ideal
someone like her, who has a healthy an attitude toward the nonsense of virgin-hunting is exactly the sort of person you want as a counselor