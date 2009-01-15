A student flogging her virginity to the highest bidder claims hymen hunters the world over are showing an interest, with bidding reaching $3.7 million, and one optimistic suitor even promises her a live tiger.

The prostitute in question, Natalie Dylan (22), insists she is not in fact demeaning herself and sullying her good name like a common harlot, but is instead engaged in a cunning fund raising venture to see herself through college; she intends to put her tremendous moral rectitude to good use, as she is studying to become a marriage counsellor.

She put herself on up for auction in September, initially attracting bids of a mere $250,000, but ferocious bidding from thousands of virgin hunters has since driven that up to $3.7 million, a sum sure to threaten the chastity of all but the most stalwart.

The scarlet lady has this to say about her infamous conduct:

“I get some men who are obviously looking for a girlfriend but I try and make it clear that this is a one-night-only offer. I know that a lot of people will condemn me for this because it’s so taboo but I really don’t have a problem with that. My study is completely authentic in that I truly am auctioning my virginity but I am not being sold into this. I’m not being taken advantage of in any way. I think me and the person I do it with will both profit greatly from the deal. It’s shocking that men will pay so much for someone’s virginity, which isn’t even prized so highly anymore.”

She does however complain of “weirdos” and “those who get really graphically sexual about what they want to do to me.”

Buyers can be sure of avoiding any unfortunate purchase of second-hand goods, as she is willing to subject herself to medical examination, if that’s what it takes to lay hands on the cash.

Prostitution apparently runs in the family; she opted for the scheme after seeing that her 23-year-old sister Avia managed to pay off her college debts after only three weeks of whoring.

Interestingly enough, her degree is in the non-discipline of Women’s Studies, and she is said to be studying for a postgraduate degree in “Family and Marriage Therapy”, which leads into the career of marriage counsellor.

It will be interesting to see how well she fares in this line of work considering what the first several pages of Google results have to say about her…

Via the Telegraph.

So virginity is serious business after all, and the Japanese otaku are not so maniacally freakish as we first thought? Or perhaps this is merely a universal affliction…