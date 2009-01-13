Haruhi Kokoro Dance
The SOS-dan gets some interesting musical MAD treatment in this video, which I would place in the “near chaos” genre, along with what looks to be some interesting marketing efforts in action.
The song is Kokoro Odoru:
Player 1
Interestingly, this appears to have some sort of official sanction from Kadogawa, and if the remarkably appropriate Haruhi themed banners (advertising the song in question) displaying on Nico are anything to go by, it may represent some cunning marketing… Still, its popularity seems genuine enough.
waaaa its COOL~!!! BURNING~!!! it made me feel Energized hmm... (^_^)\m/
lol cool
taniguchi has a scene xD
Damn, this can be put on repeat and the video will never end..... xD
That plushy image is so cute!!!
This video only makes me love Haruhi even more
Haha great ending
-Dropkick-
the taniguchi scenes were the best, wawawa~
Omg i love this song <3<3
this Haruhi version is realy great!!!
Is there a link to DDL this?
I do love this MAD~
This can be the new Haruhi OP XD
Huua~~!! Heyea!!!
Speaking of MAD, could anyone explain the crazyness around the "werthers original" japanese cm? check nico or youtube for those, absolutely hilarious.
An article about that would be neat.
Haruhi is a energetic one
Also worth mentioning, new Haruhi artbook (based on manga style) being released in April.
Awesome!
School Days? I don't see any scene there... maybe if you point out the exact time you saw it we can clear the confusion...
At around 00:12 they show as scene from School Days.
wat
Why was there a School Days scene in there?
I Rage everytime I see that asshole's face.
Yes, I feel the rage,..,
Ugh I wish you had not pointed that out. I hate that bastard. Otherwise just EPIC.
Oh wow, I would of never picked that up.
WOW good eye
All it's missing the the Ouendan interface.
Exactly, this one is one of my favourite songs in the game
lol this game even if it was on sd gundam force, its the 2nd ending for the tv show....lol...hmm i should get sd gundam force again...havent finished it all this years
I never noticed how much yuki made the 'sss' sound when she spoke
Wa-wa-wa-wasuremono~
i lol'd at the impressive MAD XDD
wawawawasure monoooo
Anyone know what the background song was?
it's Kokoro Odoru[ココロ オドル] by nobodyknows+
Anyone know how to read?
me like!!! its very catchy.
btw tanaguchi ftw.