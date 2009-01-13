Haruhi Kokoro Dance

The SOS-dan gets some interesting musical MAD treatment in this video, which I would place in the “near chaos” genre, along with what looks to be some interesting marketing efforts in action.

The song is Kokoro Odoru:

Nico. Top image is by Ixy.

Interestingly, this appears to have some sort of official sanction from Kadogawa, and if the remarkably appropriate Haruhi themed banners (advertising the song in question) displaying on Nico are anything to go by, it may represent some cunning marketing… Still, its popularity seems genuine enough.