RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Wolfheinrich


Amazon Selling Super Famicom for $5,500

snes-500000.jpg

Amazon.co.jp is listing Nintedo’s classic Super Famicom (SNES), now nearly 20 years old, for the extravagant price of ¥500,000. The item in question is described as “new”…

You can look at (or even buy) the console here.

Just below the new item we see normal second hand Super Famicom in “passable” condition selling for ¥3,000, and there are reports on 2ch of prices as low as ¥500 in physical shops.

The price of games and similar, particularly unopened new ones, has also been increasing dramatically in recent years. The ¥400,000 explosive materials handling training tool for the Famicom is a good example of such.

Given the availability of all manner of emulators and virtual systems, to say nothing of actual sequels and remakes, surely this can only point to retro nostalgia and collectors combined with ever decreasing supply as the main cause of the increasing prices for the elusive new systems still remaining?

Whilst the wisdom of buying flaky old paintings in anticipation of their value increasing is not generally questioned, buying consoles and games, which can typically fail easily from sheer age, does not seem a trade with quite the same level of security about it?



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    46 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Haborym
    00:05 11/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I know someone like this. He bought Secret of Mana off of ebay for $100 or something like that.

    Reply to Haborym
    Comment by kenjiharima
    23:24 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Glad I still own that classic console.

    Reply to kenjiharima
    Comment by Zaku
    23:33 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Freaking $5,500!?, Wonder If I can sell both my Genesis & SNES complete with the wild card for even just $500... >_<

    Reply to Zaku
    Comment by Erik
    23:57 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm possibly a "hardcore" collector. I say total ripoff. Two years ago I got a completely unused and unopened Super Famicom off ebay for less than $300. Immediately after purchase I was inundated with emails from people wanting to buy it off me. The sale was followed by a flood of imitator "new" Super Famicoms that were pretty clearly fakes trying to capitalize on the feeding frenzy. Mine is definitely unused, every piece of plastic and tape is intact and the box is nearly unblemished. I asked the guy before I bought it where it came from, he bought out a closing game store in Japan and acquired a room full of unused vintage stock. He also was selling TONS of unopened Famicom Disk games.

    I've also got an unused Super Nintendo Super Gameboy combo pack that I stole for 275, but the box exterior is worn and faded from sitting on a warehouse shelf for over a decade. The box still had some sort of packing slip from Nintendo taped to it. I was really in the market for the original Super Mario World bundle, but nobody has them.

    I am a serious collector and I know I got a fantastic deal on both of these, but that doesn't even NEARLY approach what this dealer is asking. I've seen unopened freakin Wondermegas go for 400-600, and those are even rarer and (I think) more desirable.

    Just on the off-chance someone is listening, I'm looking for an unopened original Sega Genesis/Altered Beast bundle and a Mushihimesama arcade board (any condition)

    Legit unused Super Famicoms almost never show up, but 5500 is insultingly high.

    Reply to Erik
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:38 11/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I totally agree Erik, this dude's not different than a thief. Sure he's not directly stealing money, but I still call it theft.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ph4nt0m
    Comment by Ph4nt0m
    04:34 05/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ^^ I still have famicon which my friend bought from Japan :P Though it has some problems sometimes >_>

    Reply to Ph4nt0m
    Avatar of xyanide1986
    Comment by ipood
    23:36 16/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I still have the original SNES poweradapter and PAL TV splitter cables, any idea what those might fetch?

    Reply to ipood
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:26 01/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol so do I!
    I still got my Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Bought it at Wal-mart back in 1992.
    Hell, I'm plugging it in now. Time to play another game of SMB3!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:50 21/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    meh, i can buy one for 100$ here with lots of games

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:55 21/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    [http://www.veiovis-liberi.de/index.php/component/k2/item/267-xbox-one-unboxing-microsoft-s-promise-to-dominate-your-living-room/267-xbox-one-unboxing-microsoft-s-promise-to-dominate-your-living-room?]http://www.veiovis-liberi.de/index.php/component/k2/item/267-xbox-one-unboxing-microsoft-s-promise-to-dominate-your-living-room/267-xbox-one-unboxing-microsoft-s-promise-to-dominate-your-living-room?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by zeeohsix
    14:39 05/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    i had a Sega Megajet. novel but i don't think worth much

    Reply to zeeohsix
    Comment by fxc2
    13:13 13/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nerds could probably build one these days.

    Reply to fxc2
    Comment by The_TRUE_God
    15:21 28/07/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You can just use emulator on PC for FREE !

    Reply to The_TRUE_God
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:45 03/04/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Genious.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Keigami
    Comment by Keigami
    22:37 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol wonder what kind of price a borked first gen SEGA GENESIS system would go for XD

    Reply to Keigami
    Comment by muteKi
    13:56 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hey, when there are no moving parts, it's bound to last pretty long. That's why these older systems last longer.

    Reply to muteKi
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:46 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wish someone would go physically kick that shameless seller's arse!
    Hey I've got an idea, i'm gonna sell my USED chewing gum for a 100$! >_>

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by kareal
    13:52 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    At least he didn't chew his SNES

    Reply to kareal
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    13:55 10/01/2009 # ! Diabolical

    It's supposed to be brand new, so it is quite a rare item...

    Avatar of takuya13
    Comment by takuya13
    15:54 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    brand new o.O he held out for a long time.. >.< mine is broken hahahha D:

    Avatar of Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    16:24 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    All 3 of mine are broken D: I wish i had could be like this guy...and make money >__>|

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Zippydsmlee
    Comment by ZippyDSMlee
    13:32 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Price gouging, gotta love it, Look up Guardian Heroes or Shining Force 3, only 200 a pop!

    Reply to ZippyDSMlee
    Avatar of RaikenTB
    Comment by raikentb
    13:11 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    A true test of how old school you can be lol

    Reply to raikentb
    Avatar of Klingengeist
    Comment by Klingengeist
    22:45 18/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    SNES isnt even oldschool. Lets sell Atari VCS2600 for 1 million ¥. ^^

    Btw im selling my Commodore C64! ;)

    Reply to Klingengeist
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:29 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    i know where they sell used but still working snes for like 200$

    LOL

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:42 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    too expensive. You can have working ones for few $ in great shops.

    Comment by Ichigo69
    02:31 11/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wonder how much my Atari 2600 would be.....

    Comment by Narcissist
    04:14 11/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Aaaah, my good old Atari 520 ST. Should be somewhere in my garage.

    Bomb Jack and Mouse Trap, great games really!

    Comment by anonymous
    23:20 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    i bought mine with 2 games in a flea market for 20 $

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:13 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What the actual fuck, that's messed up xD

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Onsokumaru
    Comment by Onsokumaru
    13:29 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The seller must be very proud of himself for keeping it that long. He knew this would happen. Now to wait and see if he prevails.

    Reply to Onsokumaru
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    13:57 10/01/2009 # ! Impenetrable

    Indeed he must.

    Though I am wondering whether he might better have invested his money in some other asset and came away with even more...

    Reply to Artefact
    Comment by kyouray
    14:15 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow. Only a collector would buy it.
    By the way it's "Super Famicom" not "Super Famicon".

    Reply to kyouray
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:40 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    In katakana スーパーファミコン Suppaa Famikon

    So, "Super Famicom" is official, "Super Famicon" is OK

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:58 11/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    That would be "suupaa", not "suppaa". If you're going to correct somebody, do it right. :D

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    00:38 11/01/2009 # ! Incalculable

    This is the reason I get the names mixed (as I'm working exclusively with Japanese sources); however I decided in the previous article (based on search engine results) to standardise on Famicom, so I'm grateful for the correction all the same.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by イチロ　イノ (Ichiro Ino)
    14:38 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    we had a famicon(the white and red with cartridge) when I was little.. now ididn't realise that famicon wasn't released in the US after i read an article in MSN...

    was it NES/SNES that was in the US?

    Reply to イチロ　イノ (Ichiro Ino)
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:30 18/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The NES is a repainted Famicom without the microphone, basically.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:00 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Unopened, truly worth it, but you can get a used one anywhere for like 20 bucks.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Nineball
    20:16 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Last year I bought 2 for 10€ to make an SNES panel to connect SNES pads to the PC...

    Reply to Nineball
    Avatar of metatron
    Comment by metatron
    15:53 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    An unopened and unused Famicom...this is indeed rare

    Is he some kind of an otaku and knew this day would come?

    Reply to metatron
    Avatar of dmil666
    Comment by dmil666
    15:48 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Buying old electronics is always a chancy deal. Especially at extortionate prices.

    Reply to dmil666
    Comment by Matt
    14:39 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG!
    In brazil you can buy one for R$ 70 (U$$ 50)

    Reply to Matt
    Comment by The_TRUE_God
    15:25 28/07/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually $35, NOT $50

    Reply to The_TRUE_God
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:54 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn, that must be one hell of a collectors item right there. I wonder how much does a brand new N64 or a PlayStation would cost in Japan......

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of basilio
    Comment by basilio
    15:33 10/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    LOL I'll gladly sell my near-mint SNES for that price... though it's been used before... not a lot though (asian parents... ><").

    Reply to basilio



    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Marisa Kirisame Figma
    Upotte!! = “Gunporn, or Just Porn?”
    Dolphin Raeps Girl
    Strike Witches OVA Pantsu-a-Plenty
    Large vs Small Breast Battle Gallery
    Pantsu Idol Gallery
    Kokonoe Ero-Cosplay by Tsuyato Quite Feral
    Danua & Narumeia Cosplays by Atsuki Beautifully Busty


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments