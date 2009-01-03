Oppai Tousen Kanu Ero-Figure Overload
- Date: Jan 3, 2009 07:52 JST
Looking at this selection we must wonder if they are not in danger of running out of poses; there are only so many ways Kanu can twine herself round a halberd whilst showing the all-important shitapai.
One of the best is visible in detail here.
We might also wonder how many maniacs own all or most of these; my guess is vanishingly few…
Hmm, well Kan'u was never my favorite, my favorite was ekitoku (I don't recall seeing any figurine of her :o) and hakufu
I was always annoyed at the massive amounts of figures of her~
True that MORE MOU-CHAN!!! or better yet Chuubou!!!
My favorite is Ryomou/Mou-chan. But Kanu takes the cake on marketing Ikkitousen, she's the cover girl. Mou-chan and Hakufu comes 2nd and 3rd. But all the girls are hot.
Wow, those four goth-loli versions (two if you count the one version that comes in three colors) and the nekomimi version are hawt @_@
What about Volk's latest Kanu (sculpted by Chorosuke)? That's like the best version. Yukishiro's version is nice too (also missing).
I own 3 Kanu GKs, though there are a couple more that I wish owned.
I have a fair number of these. Kanu ranks extremely high on my list of all-time favorite anime characters. I also have a fair number of Suigintou statuettes, as she is my all-time favorite.
I wonder if anyone has collected all these figures :o
Looks like there are some missing.
http://www.1999.co.jp/eng/10082165
http://www.1999.co.jp/eng/10080937
http://www.1999.co.jp/eng/10081764
There are also some others missing but I can't find links to them. How old is the image, most of what is missing are brand new but there are definitely some older ones that are missing.
I knew there were ton, but wow. This show was created to sell out.
collect them all and receive a secret kanu model! *jizzed in my pants
I just own 2 Kanus. I like too many different figure characters to get hung up on just one, and there is only so much money to go around.
wow. i didn't knew that there were that many Kanu figures @@
Meh I like Ryomou more. Short haired maids w/ eye patches make me wet.
I've got 3 Mou-chan's. I like her too.