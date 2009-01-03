RSSChannel

Oppai Tousen Kanu Ero-Figure Overload



    15 Comments
    Avatar of stewie
    Comment by stewi
    13:54 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hmm, well Kan'u was never my favorite, my favorite was ekitoku (I don't recall seeing any figurine of her :o) and hakufu

    Comment by Shimu
    12:03 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was always annoyed at the massive amounts of figures of her~

    Comment by NeoCrisis
    12:07 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    True that MORE MOU-CHAN!!! or better yet Chuubou!!!

    Comment by kenjiharima
    14:17 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    My favorite is Ryomou/Mou-chan. But Kanu takes the cake on marketing Ikkitousen, she's the cover girl. Mou-chan and Hakufu comes 2nd and 3rd. But all the girls are hot.

    Comment by flaskis
    18:35 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow, those four goth-loli versions (two if you count the one version that comes in three colors) and the nekomimi version are hawt @_@

    Comment by Johnson
    22:06 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What about Volk's latest Kanu (sculpted by Chorosuke)? That's like the best version. Yukishiro's version is nice too (also missing).

    I own 3 Kanu GKs, though there are a couple more that I wish owned.

    Comment by Rin
    21:00 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have a fair number of these. Kanu ranks extremely high on my list of all-time favorite anime characters. I also have a fair number of Suigintou statuettes, as she is my all-time favorite.

    Avatar of Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    11:46 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wonder if anyone has collected all these figures :o

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:13 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks like there are some missing.

    http://www.1999.co.jp/eng/10082165
    http://www.1999.co.jp/eng/10080937
    http://www.1999.co.jp/eng/10081764

    There are also some others missing but I can't find links to them. How old is the image, most of what is missing are brand new but there are definitely some older ones that are missing.

    Avatar of giascle
    Comment by iapfah
    08:18 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I knew there were ton, but wow. This show was created to sell out.

    Avatar of takuya13
    Comment by takuya13
    10:43 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    collect them all and receive a secret kanu model! *jizzed in my pants

    Avatar of dmil666
    Comment by dmil666
    10:49 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just own 2 Kanus. I like too many different figure characters to get hung up on just one, and there is only so much money to go around.

    Avatar of metatron
    Comment by metatron
    11:12 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    wow. i didn't knew that there were that many Kanu figures @@

    Comment by NeoCrisis
    11:12 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Meh I like Ryomou more. Short haired maids w/ eye patches make me wet.

    Avatar of dmil666
    Comment by dmil666
    11:48 03/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I've got 3 Mou-chan's. I like her too.

