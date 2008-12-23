Delicious Trap Gallery
Categories: Galleries, H
Date: Dec 23, 2008 05:29 JST
Tags: Crossdressing, Image Gallery, Pantsu, Shota, Skirts
By popular demand, here we have a gallery of traps, emphasising the crossdressing (or 女装 / josou) shota so many of you seem to hanker after, judging by the endless speculation over the gender of otherwise unambiguously female individuals we see so often in the comments.
69 was lol
I didn't expect Ion to be here, lawl.
HOW ARE HALF OF THESE TRAPS?!
Or are some of them characters that you have to know to identify as traps, with no hint whatsoever in the actual picture provided???
Or is it some "if it looks anything like Kenshin, a girl it ain't" rule? Cause, sure, lots of non-sex-themed anime characters are sorta traps if you don't pay attention to the plot and what they say, but the whole point is that they do look girly... That's not supposed to make any flat-ish girly manga girl a trap, right???
I LOVE the one of Len. <3 Looks like a pic from Servant of Evil. :3
Boy or Girl. They are all cute and adorable!
Sauce on the wedding trap?
This is made of win
Trap FTW!!!
wwwww
ふたなり detected!!
Kyah! Crossdressing shota *drools* These are one heck of an amazing collection.
Huh, I wonder what this makes me? Being female and all..
Little boys in girls clothes is hot....
I would say extremely sexy. lol
*Drools*
Damn, I loves me some shota.
9 = epic fap
Nothing gay this is not faggotry at all.
100% straight this is alternative way for us men to be misogynist to women!
Fem-shota and yaoi-traps in hardcore hentai can be degrading to women/females too.
because most of the time the artist simply has to draw a flat chested female/girl(with curves too & ass , hips) and presto you have yaoi-trap.
who cares if it's easy. ALSO I love degrading women, they're always annoying as shit so they should bear with that much, also they're fucking gigantic sexists but the second you badmouth women it's oh hell no, fuck women and I don't sexually
Meant to say mean before last word, hatred is so blinding.
this gallery need hayate......
how could bridget not have wound up on this list?
Life is good, for I love both boys and girls! Huzzah!
Picture 32.
My favourite Negima fanservice.
My outlook has always been, "If I don't see it, it's not there!"
So in short, a trap is fine too. Until later.
...because the hottest girls are no girls at all...
This Is Paradise! Jun-sama!!
I don't see Saito Ayumi from Shion no Ou. Learing she was a trap was probably the biggest disappointment in my life.
Fap now, worry later.
hmm not a bad idea i like it why fret over it? O crap i think i got some on the screen...
We have a contender from Kuroshitsuji here: http://img116.imageshack.us/my.php?image=f267c2f278f0f40a3903839sg5.jpg
:P
whoot! Hooray for cross dressing 8D
I Can't Believe It's Not Female!
Hooray for trap shota. The only excuse for straight men to fap to pictures of males.
i have a raging boner right now.....I feel like I wanna kill myself now
Don't, embrace it and you will enter a world of untold eroticism... I want a trap wife and I used to be a homophobe so trust me.
Mako-chan is the best trap evar.
Traps~ Oh yeah...
Yaoi~ Oh noooee.......
Still hoping there's going to be loli-x-shotatrap trend soon..
fap fap fap
another anon just popping in to say:
traps are delicious and, Wh-whu-WHAT! 43-55 are Norio from Narutaru?! DO WANT :3
Sorry, just thought I'd have a mini outburst over how amazing sankaku is.
41 is a trap?!
Shit I had that as my wallpaper five minutes ago!!
How can you call these traps when most of them are girls and a few have maybe a hint of masculinity?
When you said they were 女装 or crossdressers, I was expecting males with extremely feminine characteristics and dressed up as girls.
Instead, I see almost all girls acting normal with only a couple pictures that are guys dressed up.
Very disappointed...
looks like trap fail to me. All these pictures are just drawn in the same way girls are drawn and then given a dick and its a trap. w/e
some of em i cant believe they are traps...
bridgets missing...
good thing people stopped thinking index would be one..
most of them are delicious but some are... not gross but... disturbing
#19,#20 and #21.... I'm sure I've seen them before. Can someone let me know where they're from?
Also #25, Minato and Seta... do want.
Anybody know where pic # 54 is from?
nice photos... tho need to link them to origional locations, or have galleries of nudeness
Damn, I just said It's A TRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAP! for an entire minute! I could have gone longer if I hadn't forgotten I was saying it halfway through.
Isn't 30 Rin (a girl)? >< now I'm confused~!
That's Len. the Katakana Says so.
If you watch the video you will know why it is len and not rin :P It's called "Daughter of the devil"
Inc flood of homophobia and denial...
fff
