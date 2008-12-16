“Japan Lags in Loli Ban” – UNICEF Lies Exposed?

Finding themselves with nothing better to do for the moment, Japan’s politicians have been generating political capital by humouring moralist groups such as UNICEF, who have launched a hysterical crusade against what they see as lax laws on the part of Japan.

An opposition diet member (of the Koumeito – a major religious party run by a Buddhist sect) recently petitioned the government for even more laws, meaning against loli manga and similar: “We’d like the government to assist with all its energy in bringing these laws to pass” – and Prime Minister Rozen Aso, himself having a Catholic background, responded positively “We must proactively deliberate upon the matter”.

Rather more interesting than the vapid posturing of politicians out for their names is the critical response we see on the Internet, particularly on 2ch. A quite extensive body of statistics and other evidence disputing the anti-freedom of expression camp has come to be commonly presented, so looking at some of this is probably of interest.

I should caution that these statistics are assembled by partisans (just as are those assembled by the other side of the argument); since you can read the scaremongering side of things anywhere, not least on UNICEF’s pages, here I only present evidence (accredited, of course) from 2ch:

UN Statistics for 2000: Rapes per 100,000 people:

Canada 78.08 “Simple Possession”, Loli Manga Banned Australia 77.79 “Simple Possession”, Loli Manga De Jure Banned USA 32.05 “Simple Possession”, Loli Manga Banned (Constitutionally Invalid) Sweden 24.47 “Simple Possession”, Loli Manga Banned UK 16.23 “Simple Possession”, Loli Manga, BDSM to be Banned France 14.36 “Simple Possession” S. Korea 12.98 “Simple Possession” Germany 9.12 “Simple Possession” Russia 4.78 Taiwan 4.08 Japan 1.78 “Simple Possession” (Just introduced)

“Simple Possession” laws refer to just possessing pictures being a crime – actually producing/distributing the pictures is a crime in all these jurisdictions.

Note that the selection of countries here is provided by 2ch (I added in Australia as it is of interest), and so naturally has an agenda. See them for yourself, or alternatively check the UNSD.

It seems that it is the rest of the world which lags Japan…

Does Child Pornography Foster Sex Crime?

Source: National Police Agency – Rape Statistics

Total Crimes Minors Under Primary School Age Primary School Middle School Minors Over Middle School Age 1960 2533 54 428 479 1572 1965 3135 76 414 626 2019 1970 1996 29 169 274 1524 1975 3704 1718 29 225 308 1156 1980 2610 1117 19 143 210 745 1985 1802 855 4 126 224 501 1990 1548 702 2 55 91 554 1995 1500 606 1 45 71 489 2000 2260 1006 4 60 146 796 2005 2076 875 3 41 165 666 2006 1948 808 3 46 151 608

“Loli material, whether as young idols, loli manga, eroge or similar, only started to become common in Japan during the mid 1980s. The first ban of such material was in 1999.”

“You may be able to trick people starved of information, but you can’t trick the Net.”