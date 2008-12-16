“Japan Lags in Loli Ban” – UNICEF Lies Exposed?
Finding themselves with nothing better to do for the moment, Japan’s politicians have been generating political capital by humouring moralist groups such as UNICEF, who have launched a hysterical crusade against what they see as lax laws on the part of Japan.
An opposition diet member (of the Koumeito – a major religious party run by a Buddhist sect) recently petitioned the government for even more laws, meaning against loli manga and similar: “We’d like the government to assist with all its energy in bringing these laws to pass” – and Prime Minister Rozen Aso, himself having a Catholic background, responded positively “We must proactively deliberate upon the matter”.
Rather more interesting than the vapid posturing of politicians out for their names is the critical response we see on the Internet, particularly on 2ch. A quite extensive body of statistics and other evidence disputing the anti-freedom of expression camp has come to be commonly presented, so looking at some of this is probably of interest.
I should caution that these statistics are assembled by partisans (just as are those assembled by the other side of the argument); since you can read the scaremongering side of things anywhere, not least on UNICEF’s pages, here I only present evidence (accredited, of course) from 2ch:
UN Statistics for 2000: Rapes per 100,000 people:
|Canada
|78.08
|“Simple Possession”, Loli Manga Banned
|Australia
|77.79
|“Simple Possession”, Loli Manga De Jure Banned
|USA
|32.05
|“Simple Possession”, Loli Manga Banned (Constitutionally Invalid)
|Sweden
|24.47
|“Simple Possession”, Loli Manga Banned
|UK
|16.23
|“Simple Possession”, Loli Manga, BDSM to be Banned
|France
|14.36
|“Simple Possession”
|S. Korea
|12.98
|“Simple Possession”
|Germany
|9.12
|“Simple Possession”
|Russia
|4.78
|Taiwan
|4.08
|Japan
|1.78
|“Simple Possession” (Just introduced)
“Simple Possession” laws refer to just possessing pictures being a crime – actually producing/distributing the pictures is a crime in all these jurisdictions.
Note that the selection of countries here is provided by 2ch (I added in Australia as it is of interest), and so naturally has an agenda. See them for yourself, or alternatively check the UNSD.
It seems that it is the rest of the world which lags Japan…
Does Child Pornography Foster Sex Crime?
Source: National Police Agency – Rape Statistics
|Total Crimes
|Minors
|Under Primary School Age
|Primary School
|Middle School
|Minors Over Middle School Age
|1960
|2533
|54
|428
|479
|1572
|1965
|3135
|76
|414
|626
|2019
|1970
|1996
|29
|169
|274
|1524
|1975
|3704
|1718
|29
|225
|308
|1156
|1980
|2610
|1117
|19
|143
|210
|745
|1985
|1802
|855
|4
|126
|224
|501
|1990
|1548
|702
|2
|55
|91
|554
|1995
|1500
|606
|1
|45
|71
|489
|2000
|2260
|1006
|4
|60
|146
|796
|2005
|2076
|875
|3
|41
|165
|666
|2006
|1948
|808
|3
|46
|151
|608
“Loli material, whether as young idols, loli manga, eroge or similar, only started to become common in Japan during the mid 1980s. The first ban of such material was in 1999.”
“You may be able to trick people starved of information, but you can’t trick the Net.”
Summary of main points:
1) They are analyzing the wrong set of data for rape rates across nations. Furthermore, the survey methodology was questionable.
2) A more relevant section in the same survey gives significantly different results.
3) A different survey, which sought to identify # of victims, gave results in which Japan somewhere near the top of the list (the very top belonged to the USA). Granted, this survey had its own issues, but it is probably underestimating the rape rate in Japan compared to other countries.
Detailed data and reasoning:
The statistics used in the compilation is of poor quality, and somewhat misleading, for the following reasons:
1) It does not represent what people seem to be thinking. Going through the pdf from the UNODC (which is where the data is hosted...the UNSD link seems to be a mistake), it seems that the numbers in the table is the # of rapes reported, not the numbers convicted and is therefore extremely prone to variations in reporting rates (to put things in context, I especially recommend that you take a look at the grand total of reported crimes (rates) for all crimes: there are some obvious outliers that would be difficult to explain away...and also shifts of almost three orders of magnitude in the three years from 1998 to 2000 in a politically stable country). i.e. any data in the compilation needs to be taken with a grain of salt and an understanding of the context.
2) The rate of convictions for rape/10000 shows very different values for some countries (I'm looking at Canada: only about 10% of the reported cases end in convictions, compared to Japan's ~33% conviction rate for the same crime).
3) The number of cases reported and the number of rape convictions both depend on the social stigma associated with rape victims, if any exists. For that, I would like to shift your attention to a different survey aimed at assessing crime rates, also administered by an UN agency: in this case the UNCRI. According to the data from the ICVS survey, which seeks to gather information on victims, the disparity between Japan and other countries in question is greatly reduced (0.8% for Japan and Canada, 1.4 for USA, 1.3 for Norway, 0.3 for France, etc.).
4) In the ICVS survey mentioned in 3, the researchers noted that it is likely that the greater the equality for women in a country, the more likely they are to report incidents to the surveyors. Furthermore, that particular section is somewhat more unstable over the years than other crimes surveyed. I would like to further add to the latter point that Japan's 8-fold jump from 0.1% in 1999 to 0.8% in 2003-2004 is by far the largest jump in magnitude with one exception: Ireland's rate jumped from 0.1% to 1.2% in the same period.
5) More about the ICVS survey: if social stigma on the issue exists in Japan, as the large difference between the # reported to police, the # convicted, and the # reported to the surveyors seem to indicate, the methodology of ICVS is likely to promote under-reporting in Japan with respect to other industrialized countries. To be specific, Japan is unique among the developed countries surveyed in that the subjects are interviewed face to face, as opposed to through the telephone.
