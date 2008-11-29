Uesugi Kenshin of Fundoshi Lance
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Nov 29, 2008 22:57 JST
- Tags: Freeing, Fundoshi, Sengoku Jidai, Sengoku Lance, Uesugi Kenshin
Having a liking for the art of Sengoku Lance, as well as an as yet unsatisfied curiousity about fundoshi, I couldn’t help but notice this fine looking figure adaptation of the amusingly feminised Uesugi Kenshin of the title:
Her giant onigiri looks rather unappetising, but this is more than offset by her charming underwear.
This is a 1/5 scale (25cm high) figure due in April, in the ¥11,000 price range.
1st & 5th pic, she must be in pain ;_;
Extremamente individuais agradável local .
Enorme detalhes disponível em casal de gos para . https://ncgaming.org/groups/crise-abala-mercado-da-prostituicao-no-brasil/
she's beautiful =3
Extremamente individuais agradável local . Enorme detalhes disponível em
casal de gos para . https://ncgaming.org/groups/crise-abala-mercado-da-prostituicao-no-brasil/
She's holding a onigiri =)
this is from an eroge no?
Goes beyond eroge, it's alicesoft.
The game starts with Rance going to japan to hit Aroma-hime, nobunaga's sister, but she turns out to be a loli, so he doesn't, but over drinks with nobunaga, nobunaga tells him he's tired of leading the clan, and gives it to Rance.
it's a strategy game where you conquer JAPAN, capturing territories/captains to add to your army, you get an H-scene every time you capture a territory, and also there are a bunch of h-scenes if you max a characters love-meter out (which also causes them to level up/increase stats, an increases Rance's satisfaction which gives a variety of bonuses)
http://alicesoft.wikia.com/wiki/Sengoku_Rance <-- everything you could possibly want to know about the game, down to what units the houses have, whta they do, how the game systems work, etc.
Yes - it's the latest installment of a very long running eroge series.
Japanese homepage: http://www.alicesoft.com/rance7/
That hat is quite the turn off...
If you play the game... It'll grow on you.
This girl has the MOE! She looks great!
errr the last picture...the guy was groping her crotch ?? can't really see....
His hard-on is poking her in the crotch region. When a girl's sitting on top of you trying to cut you, groping her crotch isn't exactly the best idea.
Though I have no idea what context this picture was used in (During their first encounter?).
Ah I see...:D
Then again, groping the crotch is a good idea !