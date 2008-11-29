Uesugi Kenshin of Fundoshi Lance

Having a liking for the art of Sengoku Lance, as well as an as yet unsatisfied curiousity about fundoshi, I couldn’t help but notice this fine looking figure adaptation of the amusingly feminised Uesugi Kenshin of the title:











Her giant onigiri looks rather unappetising, but this is more than offset by her charming underwear.

This is a 1/5 scale (25cm high) figure due in April, in the ¥11,000 price range.