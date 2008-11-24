Ero-Doujinshi Loli Buyers
Whatever the content of these doujinshi (Kanokon perhaps), it seems the illustrator of this image regards it as likely being of great interest to the young loli patrons.
Not sure as to the source, so if you happen to know you can doubtless aid many by sharing.
how much for the lolis?
I think they're more like suffocating in the crowd, not blushing lol.
Loli heaven lol.
Awww, lolis buying loli are so *cute*! Brain hurting, but *cute*!
source: http://www.pixiv.net/member_illust.php?mode=medium&illust_id=2173269 [http://www.pixiv.net/member_illust.php?mode=medium&illust_id=2173269]
Thanks!
http://www.geocities.jp/quzilax/
Thank you for providing the source.
Love the varying facial expressions. Great find.
Cute lolis, the amount of blushes is great ^^
At first it'd seem weird that there isn't much Kanokon ero-doujinshi out there, but one can suppouse that the anime itself (plus the wonderful DVD specials) went so far that the need to make doujinshi wasn't big enough.
Past examples that I can think enough would be Tenjo Tenge and Ikkitousen - Tenjo Tenge was particularly surprising it the lack of doujinshi produced.
To Love-Ru supports you:
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2008/09/05/ero-doujinshi-surprises/
Ecchi but no ero seems to result in maximum doujinshi activity.
OMG LOLIS<333333
The ultimate doujinshi... I'd buy all the stock, not to read though. :P
i have one question since i noticed there's a "SKECH" doujin in the picture, is there a doujin of hidamari sketch?
There probably is, but we don't want another repeat of the 'nutbladder' incident, do we? =P
I think that is a sketch book (for drawing), rather than a doujinshi...