Lost Keys Girl

Schoolgirl finds lost keys under bed with pantsu exposing consequences.
The work of master Kantoku.
Hope she gets stuck under there! Yes, I'm a stuck fan.
Kantoku = AWESOME!!!
love his artworks ^^
Não tenha medo de usar sua criatividade. http://www.mizunobubrooks.com/blog_travesso/index.php?itemid=205
The fact that the key is bigger than her hand scares me...
...It's just perspective!
Uhhh.... Surprised to see me '=D
I wish I'm a small agile insect at that time and would have flown around and attach myself on her ^^
you do know that after landing on the average person, most insects have a very short life expectancy...
hey, it's her own fault for insecurely handling her keys next to a piece of furniture with low floor clearance.
it is, however, my fault for lurking underneath said furniture in wait for just such a moment.
It's the keychain. The keychain animal-thing is taking the photo.
Is it me or is the key fuckin' gigantic?
Tho I've seen this before, I can never get sick of Kantoku illus. ^^
there really are monsters under the bed
She has the key... to my heart! <3
