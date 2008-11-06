MikuMiku Yukkuri
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Nov 6, 2008 14:25 JST
- Tags: Hatsune Miku, MAD, Music, Video Gallery, ゆっくりしていってね！！！
Another hit Hatsune Miku MAD emerges, and thankfully the yukkuri connection is very restrained for once; music and animation are of the highest quality, to say nothing of MikuMiku antics and how good she looks strumming away, so by all means: “ゆっくりしていってね!!!”
Nico.
There are some nice touches so you may like to watch carefully a few times.
Damn..i can't stop watching this. The song is stuck in my head.
Can someone send me this video direct from nico
crusader_208@yahoo.co.uk
or better yet send me a tutorial on how to register in nico, thanks in advance
^Im weak at translating jap. ,==);^
Excelente video!!! , me encanta el uso del tiempo en cosas creativas ^^ . Me gusta el detalle de los dedos al tocar la guitarra, las luces de neon, las partes donde se ve a Miku sola en su casa sin nada que hacer xD , en verdad este video es magnifico. Ojala se pudiera bajar en alta calidad.
xDDDDD seh, está muy bueno....
y lo de la alta calidad, ni idea, parece que Artefact dijo q con el nico downloader... pero... lo baja con la calidad nico, que tampoco es lo más HD que hay XD
Holy shit... English dude?
He asked for a HD version to download, and gave his opinion about the video.
:D that's all.
OMG, this vid rocks, whoever made it has got all my respect T^T I still wanted to know what she's singing though
Here is an English sub:
https://youtu.be/pXK7zd0YAKU
this video,,, it is made of pure awesome O_o (which is illegal in some states i think >.> american suckers 8D)
It makes me wanna learn guitar all the more badly D: I wanna rock out like that
You're still not as fast as Sonic the hedgehog, Hatsune Miku.
Awesome animation but damn the song instrumentation sounds like crap, flat dynamics and sampled.
WOW (: amazing song (:
so kawaiiiii (((:
NYAAAAA (:
can anyone help me DL this vid, i tried using teh nico downloader, but do i need to be logged into their site to do it
Saw this yesterday and I really love the animation! ^^ Very coool!
Love the last second glance she gives the camera during the close ups.
The animation is nice but that voice could cut quartz.
X_X
I have to say, I don't find the voice really fitting the rock patron(I like metal maybe that's why), but i have to say it has a nice melody who could be easily stuck in my head for a few hours. And the MAD is also put together awesome. I wish I could understand some Japanese be course I don't know what Miku is singing about.
Quite the easy text, she basically sings about "not enough time, not enough training, not enough changing(clothes), not enough food" etc. I think I do not have to explain the refrain now, do I?
If someone wants details, tell me.
Wow best vocaloid animation i've seen in a while...(probably the only one)and the song I love it
where can i get this video? and song?
I want this one =_=
LOL @ Ronald >:3
WOW!! i would love this song ^-^
i dont like when they put her voice so squiky but i think what that is the point of the song, sound like a techno rock mix.
the animation, =3 im loving it
where would one download this video?
See my earlier answer.
ehh was looking for a better quality version but this'll do for now :)
thanks artefact
These kind of articles are the ones that brought me here... Thanks Artefact
Would you mind to look at the Negima1000%XNeuro video on Nico or Youtube, I posted the links from my comments at the previous articles
I could not have said it better myself, indeed, thank you Artefact
Lovely animation, took me by surprise!
Wonder why the comments kept asking about a Flash video version...the animation did remind me of the stle of art you see in Flash animations oftenly, is there some sort of connection?
< is not a tech guy.
Nico added the ability for videos to be upped in the original Flash format, for perfect quality.
If it was made in Flash then naturally people want that version...
Love the animation must of taken ages just to get the finger work on the guitar let alone the rest. Tho as others have said the song wasn't so great.