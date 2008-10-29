Samaritan Arrested for Helping Lost Little Girl

A man (20) who helped a lost and tearful little girl (6) find her way to her grandmother’s distant abode has been arrested for child kidnapping, we hear.

The girl had apparently been scolded by her mother and was tearfully malingering in the street on afternoon. At this point the man passed by, and asked the little girl what the matter was.

She responded “I want to go to granny who lives in Misato City’s house”, with this being some 11km distant. The good Samaritan opted to take her with him in that direction.

Upon arrival, as the girl did not know the address of her grandmother, he called upon a police office in the vicinity of the station there.

Police immediately deemed him suspect, all the more so for having the little girl in his car,and promptly arrested him for abducting the girl.

The kidnapper says of his crime: “There was a little girl crying, so I asked what the matter was. She said she wanted to go to her granny in Misato’s, so I took her with me as I was headed over that way”.

It appears the girl had been scolded by her mother over the unspecified matter of a textbook, and became upset and left her house alone.

Via Itainews.

2channers are alternating between decrying the entrenchment of apathy, and ridiculing the man for not keeping his nose out of matters not his concern.

Some do however raise the point that he might have done better to inform police of the girl’s predicament.

Even this might have been too much for police though; we hear a tale from one poster saying that he was arrested for going shopping with his own young daughter, with police grilling him for hours and unable to believe a father would do such a thing – he was only rescued when his wife was urgently summoned to the station…