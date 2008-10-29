RSSChannel

Samaritan Arrested for Helping Lost Little Girl

A man (20) who helped a lost and tearful little girl (6) find her way to her grandmother’s distant abode has been arrested for child kidnapping, we hear.

The girl had apparently been scolded by her mother and was tearfully malingering in the street on afternoon. At this point the man passed by, and asked the little girl what the matter was.

She responded “I want to go to granny who lives in Misato City’s house”, with this being some 11km distant. The good Samaritan opted to take her with him in that direction.

Upon arrival, as the girl did not know the address of her grandmother, he called upon a police office in the vicinity of the station there.

Police immediately deemed him suspect, all the more so for having the little girl in his car,and promptly arrested him for abducting the girl.

The kidnapper says of his crime: “There was a little girl crying, so I asked what the matter was. She said she wanted to go to her granny in Misato’s, so I took her with me as I was headed over that way”.

It appears the girl had been scolded by her mother over the unspecified matter of a textbook, and became upset and left her house alone.

Via Itainews.

2channers are alternating between decrying the entrenchment of apathy, and ridiculing the man for not keeping his nose out of matters not his concern.

Some do however raise the point that he might have done better to inform police of the girl’s predicament.

Even this might have been too much for police though; we hear a tale from one poster saying that he was arrested for going shopping with his own young daughter, with police grilling him for hours and unable to believe a father would do such a thing – he was only rescued when his wife was urgently summoned to the station…



    Comment by EroorEGozooo
    08:04 27/05/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Humanity's idiocy knows no bound.

    Comment by Nameless
    23:32 27/02/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    No good deed goes unpunished.
    What a world we are building :(

    Comment by HechEff
    07:37 15/04/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I still want to believe that heroes exist, somewhere.

    Avatar of Evilwind
    Comment by Tsuichi Rin
    08:14 24/02/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    *sigh*... so the world doesn't pay you for being nice huh =/...

    Avatar of julian0086
    Comment by CanadaMann
    14:42 30/05/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Ever touch a little girl, you will be arrested.
    Ever talk to a girl, you will be jailed.
    Ever dates a woman, you will be shot.

    Everything planned by the feminists, everything so organized.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:47 21/02/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Only in Japan, for now.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:45 24/04/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This is like the total opposite of any anime I have ever seen; where the main character and the bimbo he's with help some little kid find her parents, making the two have an even stronger bond in an already sickeningly affectionate relationship. See, real life sucks, that's why i watch anime and play halo all day.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:58 03/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What about the last episode of GSZS, where Sensei finds loli Kafuka and decides to take her to a police box, only to get accused of kidnapping?

    Avatar of tyciol
    Comment by Tyciol
    06:12 14/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What is this GSZS and how do I watch it?

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:59 15/04/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    goku sayonara zetsubou sensei

    Avatar of tyciol
    Comment by Tyciol
    06:09 14/05/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This is totally wrong! He was trying to take her to her grandmother's! HE approached the policeman! That's so lame!

    Comment by Wandering_Youth
    10:10 24/07/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    He should of called the Police instead of trying to take the girl to her grandma's house, however the Police were overly sensitive in arresting him. I say, both sides were at fault.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:15 04/07/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I disagree. Nobody's perfect; the poor chap might not have been prepared for a situation like this, or just caught up in the spur of the moment. You can't expect everyone to robotically react with "OH I KNOW, I'LL CALL THE LOCAL POLICE STATION." Japan has a 911 I assume? Bottomline is, its wrong to fault a samaritan that makes a sub-optimal choice in handling the situation, specially when theres no fatality/trauma involved.

    All the japanese police needs now is some common sense. This guy drove up to a police station with the girl ffs. What they should've done is:

    1.Inspect the girl for any obvious signs of abuse/trauma.
    2.Escort the samaritan's car to girl's house, or, take samaritan and girl in a police car to girl's house to check on any foul play.

    No policeman is perfect, but given that they've to go through god damn police school and supposedly trained/prepared for these situations, they're pretty much expected to handle it prudently.

    Avatar of knuclear200x
    Comment by knuclear200x
    16:44 19/03/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Today's lesson: Don't help people. And buy all our playsets and toys.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:18 04/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, we don't know how this guy looks and talks like, some people just make others suspicious.

    On the other hand, there was a serial killer who talked cops into giving him his victim back.

    Comment by Question Mark
    06:57 02/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    maybe its just better to do something horrible, Japan has a knack for punishing the good and forgiving the perverted criminal, o well Japans the place for me until i need to raise a kid, no man shall take care of my kid without getting arrested for being a good samaritan

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:09 16/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why did'nt he rape her? it would have made the whole ordeal worth it.

    Comment by Honoo
    02:50 21/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ... Just how laughable can these kinds of stuff get? I'm getting lost and ridiculed.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:17 20/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Police are so dumb.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:45 31/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    2chan is right about not snooping in other people's business...

    BUT...

    Being nosy does not an abduction charge make.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:37 30/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Holy fuck! How stupid can they be?! He was helping her, not trying to rape her or anything!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:24 24/07/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    They ought to be grateful. Better him helping the kid out than her being kidnapped by a molester and raped. I'd think he was a little beyond suspicion since he was openly asking police in that district for help. Child kidnappers don't usually approach POLICE for help. Or so I hear.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:55 19/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are all forgetting something. In Japan there is a "proper" way to do EVERYTHING. Even rescues must be done according to "proper" standards. Remember when you meet someone new in Japan you are suppose to bow. This cultural emphasis on "properness" has rubbed off onto some of their laws. That is, not only must you do the right thing (rescue someone) but you must do it in the "proper" way (that is calling the authorities, and NOT conducting the rescue yourself), or else you are committing a crime. It's as simple as that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:05 21/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yep, except that the "proper" thing it's not ALWAYS the correct thing to do. That's why the Japanese are so buttlicking to each other.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:23 08/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn imight as well get my lwyer ready and get an ID saying im my daughters fathers when we visit my wife side of the family in Japan this year dont want to be arrested for taking her out for icecream an all you know with me being a rather large dark-skinned foreigner an all! lol

    Comment by Goofy Mouse
    20:15 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I feel sorry for him, but he probably shouldn't have called the police.

    Comment by hentaispyder
    17:36 05/11/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    if he didn't i think that would have made it worse

    Avatar of DrZaius
    Comment by Tony D
    19:56 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good ol' Japan, always showing that neighbourly spirit!

    Comment by Makoto17
    21:41 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    maybe tat man's face r just look scary tat many ppl might think him as a bad guy or something lol

    Comment by furin kazan
    23:33 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think the society is too sensitive when grow up male helping or just talk to little gal..If this happened to me, I'll find female or police right away for help....
    Other man arrested because shopping with his young daughter???may be every father need some ID or paper to prove their relationship when they hang up & keep saying " she is my daughter" when they are walking......

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:24 21/12/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd take this in a different yet very related perspective.

    SO, what if the 20-year-old person that helped the girl was a woman? Wouldn't those dumbass prejudicial police suspect?

    If they won't suspect, the matter at hand would not only be accusations of pedophilia (towards men) but also sexism because they are biased over the gender of people that help children IN JAPAN.

    If they would suspect, sheesh...the said policemen in the report seriously need to go to hell.

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Joshua M.
    07:50 30/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Such a stark contrast from just reading about Japan's group and shame culture.

    Looks like Japan is now all about the shame with none of the "group".

    Where's all this lovey dovey "we're all in this together" group culture mentality? This is like Christianity with the judgmental God only and with the redemption and salvation.

    Comment by xin
    18:28 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    We have a saying here: "No good deed goes unpunished".
    Sad but true.

    Avatar of Keigami
    Comment by Keigami
    19:30 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed~

    Comment by fabian
    10:18 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm sure he learned his lesson: If you see someone being in need, avoid trouble and leave him alone.

    Sad.

    Comment by Rakushu
    11:55 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well I guess that depends on the situation. The lesson for this story, don't help little girls, especially if you are a grown-up, that will only give you trouble.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:28 27/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only if you're a grown-up male, anyway.

    Comment by hentaispyder
    17:33 05/11/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    no good deed goes unpunished. such a shame.

    Comment by php
    10:11 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG ! That man just helped the girl .If i had been there i would have do that way too. Poor him !

    Comment by hentaispyder
    17:32 05/11/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    see its better just to leaves lolis alone no matter how cute

    Avatar of blazefreak
    Comment by mark
    10:08 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thats sad and reminds me of that one episode of shigofumi.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:30 08/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well i'd better get my lawyer ready and an ID saying that im my daughter's father when we visit the wife's side of the family in Japan this year dont want to be arrested for taking her for icecream ya know. what with me being a rather large dark-skinned and, though i don't thinks so, scary looking foreginer lol!

    Avatar of Vetus
    Comment by Vetus
    03:20 03/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, yeah, I remember this part. It seems cases like these are often in Japan. How stupit can they be? I wonder, if I ever visit Japan and asks for direction from a little girl, will they arrest me for seducing?

    Yare yare...

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:11 23/07/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    >>>How stupit can they be?
    >>>Stupit

    ..1/10.

    Comment by holicuser4u
    05:35 30/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    thats what i thought too!

    Comment by Avisch
    12:32 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    That episode MADE ME CRY!

    Comment by Xzone
    10:58 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Pedo Finder General in action I guess...

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvsoVdvtZC4

    Avatar of kaineer
    Comment by kaineer
    14:51 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    looks like if this person really wanted to help `poor girl'
    it would be much better (for him) to call police immediately.

    Comment by Hunter Wolf
    16:41 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's what he did, he went to the local police, they are just acting stupid and overly paranoid, if he wanted to kidnap her why the hell would he go to the local police office with the girl and as near as possible to were she lives .. seriously !!!!

    As much as Pedophiles are disgusting the overly paranoid people who just keep throwing random accusations of pedophilia at innocent people are equally the same.

    "not keeping his nose out of matters not his concern."

    I call nonsense on this one !!!

    Wonder if any of those accusing him would have said the same if that man saved his daughter, if you are looking for your lost daughter you will surely wish for someone to find her and bring her right back to you instead of her being lost on the streets and never found again .. or found by some actual pedo !!!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:42 19/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    While it may seem kind that he was taking the little girl to her grandparents, he was also breaking a number of laws.

    Simply put:
    1) He wasn't the child's parent/guardian.
    2) Child's parent/guardian had *no* knowledge of the situation
    3) He was a complete stranger to this little girl.

    While his intentions were good, they are irrelevant, he did abduct this child. What do you think he would have done if the little girls grandparent wasn't at home?

    Any parent would be understandably terrified if their elementary school aged child disappeared for god knows how long in the custody of a relative stranger (let alone total stranger), despite their intent even I would have called the cops and filed charges even if they were my own family.

    Avatar of tyciol
    Comment by Tyciol
    06:11 14/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The main problem here is that the parents were neglecting their child. She was alone, and not being watched. A stranger should be able to rescue abandoned children and take them where they need to be.

    His only error was trying to find the house instead of going directly to the police first.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:16 28/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Your reply paints a really sad picture of the world. I'd hate to live in a world where there was so much distrust.

    Avatar of gerard0986
    Comment by gerard0986
    02:15 11/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Try and put yourself in his shoes.

    You'd want to find this girl's home and get her there safely. Everyone would be happy, you get her home and done. Go back to your daily routine.

    The only problem was she didn't know exactly where that was, and it was already too late for him to try and go back, so he ended up having to get the Police into the matter.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:26 25/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    all you did was give three different meanings of being a stranger. being a stranger is not braking the law. i hate people that think to solve any problem press charges.if someone knocks on your door and says is this your lost child and you turn directly around and call the police and tell them you want to report a kidnaping you deserve to be repeatedly punched in the mouth.

    Avatar of kaineer
    Comment by kaineer
    17:45 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    > That’s what he did, he went to the local police
    yep, but after driving her out of her home 11km away.
    the right thing i meant was to go to police right from the place where he met her.

    i do not blame this man, but he rather made her parents some serious trouble, don't you think?

    anyway, sometimes, before doing something good, you should think about consequences.

