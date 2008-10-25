95% of Japanese Women Onanists
According to the results of a series of recent surveys, 94.4% of Japanese women asked responded affirmatively to the question “Do you do ecchi things by yourself?”
Another survey asks the question “Do you possess a vibrator?” – 46.9% of women questioned say they do.
Finally, when asked “Do you experience orgasms?”, a healthy 81.5% say they do.
These surveys were conducted from 2004 on, as part of the research for a new book, “Love Research”, which provides answers to such searching questions as “When you want to do it, how do you get your boyfriend in the mood?” and “My nipples are dark. I want them to be pink!”
The surveys themselves were conducted with a modest sample size of about 300 each – the results seem uncontroversial enough, so we might consider them fairly sound.
Via Ameba.
that...
is...
awesome...
+9000!!
DAMN IS THIS FOR REAL?!
"how do you get your boyfriend in the mood?”
Wait, wait, wait. Wait.
Since when do males need any prompting or encouragement to get "in the mood"? In my experience, this has never been an issue.
Apparently, most Japanese men are not interested in (real) women, while most Japanese women want sex at least once a week.
gg
japanese chicks, here i come! RAWR!
women tend to have a certain knack for making men not want to have sex with them..they can make a 2D woman seem more appealing which is usually the case for otaku's
I'm female and this result does not surprise me. It surprises me that so many others are shocked though. Truck loads of past surveys have turned up similar information on women around the world.
Everybody's horny (for the most part).
I am a female too, and ,well, I don't masturbate...
I don't think 95% of women masturbate as well. I think the number should be around 70-60%.
For my part, I'm glad to hear in your post that there are still women like that. Keeping aside this masturbation stuff and broadly speaking, these past few years I feel as if I only met horny girls, which seems fun in the beginning, but after more consideration not cool at all. Well and anyway in the first place, it's really kind of not beautiful at all, though this reason may possibly seem stupid if you just say it like that.
Well, it's perhaps off topic though ahah.
Seems like Woman>Men at this part...
no virgin in japan?
Maybe the 5 yrs old still...
Let`s some slowpoke-style necroposting. First: That`s awesome just because there`s 95%. Second: There`s no reason to say "Yes, I do that" (may be except only for lulz), but some not so deep reasons to say "Whaaaat? NO!" (IMHO). So the percentage may be even higher.
And third: More H to H god! ...
Wow more things I don't give a shit about, good job Sankaku.
Just show me boobs is what I also meant to say.
Wow. Holy crap
They asked certain type of female and got 95%. No way is it that high but it probably is 70%. There are quite a few females just not interested in sex and also don't want to touch themselves. It's too bad it's not 100% since everyone should make themselves happy!
My nipples are pale, they're hardly darker than my normal skin (which is pale, as expected of a reclusive failure like me). I want them to be pink...
The color really doesn't matter, as long as it's natural (not blue or green XD). Don't get down on yourself for minor physical differences, it doesn't change who you are as a person.
Sample size credibility would depend on age groupings, location etc. n=400 is the usual number for a specific group (e.g. women from 18-24 living in central Hokkaido, single, etc. etc.) to achieve a statistically relevant result which can be extended across the entire bracket with a degree of confidence.
Without more info, sounds like bullshit research.
From my understanding, pink nipples in Asian girls is a yearning for a youthful appearance as they tend to darken after about 16 - 18.
hmm i don't thing the survey is credible because you don't really know how they conducted the study. Sounds cool but once they do a better survey ill start to believe what they say
I gotta agree. Without any links to how they conducted this study, I'd say the authenticity of these numbers are dubious to say the least.
Isn't the sample size too small? :o
The problem isn't so much the sample size, but rather the nature of the survey. With sexual polls, people who are embarrassed about the topic tend to avoid answering (and let's face it, female sexuality remains a rather taboo subject within mainstream Japanese culture). Consequently, respondents tend to be people who're especially open about sex/masturbation, which skews the results toward the affirmative.
Given years of surveys conducted worldwide, I think it's safe to say that -most- women masturbate. However, actual percentages should be taken with a grain of salt.
here here
that's neither here nor there
I've yet to see any Japanese media outfit bother to get their sample up in the 1,000 range for a significant size, so we'll just have to make do.
>“My nipples are dark. I want them to be pink!”
That's actually very understandable.
I tend to prefer pink nipples myself.
I prefer glow-in-the-dark nipples
here here...
lol just visualized robocop gawking at some glow nipples
95% masturbate, and the other 5% are lying that they don't. :)
HEY SCREW YOU! I don't masturbate but devote myself to APHRODITE! So ALL THOSE WHO DON'T GET READY TO DIE!
"My nipples are dark. I want them to be pink!"
is this possible?
Yea, use a pink nipple cream http://kormmandos.wordpress.com/2007/12/17/pink-nipple-cream/
No idea. I think they darken during and after pregnancy, because of the further development of milk-ducts and what have you's...
But I'm not sure. There might be a surgery alternative, 'though I doubt it's as common as, say, breast enlargement.
No, no, dark nipples is a sort of Asian genetic trait (at least, as far as they are, compared to most Caucasian nipples, which are more peach).
There's a large amount of apparent yearning to having pinker nipples.
It varies A LOT, although asian girls do seem to most likely possess brown nipples. White women can range from a barely discernible pink that hardly stands out from the skin around it to a very very dark brown. Although the labia's colour varies even more, and strangely enough, doesn't necessarily correspond to nipple colour.
for real? i quite like the darker nipple on fair skinned women... but like all things i guess it comes down to a personal taste.
Quite interesting result. I would like to know if they asked some old hags too XD
i think a healthy masturbatory life is important and is a great alternative to sleeping around.
94.4% masturbate
but
81.5% experience orgasms
Looks like 12.9% are doing it wrong
It's much more difficult for females to come than with guys.
help is on the way, ladies :)
I love dark asian nipples. Pink is fine too but something about that reddish brown color is quite yummy to me.
So, female love to masturbate and some tend to avoid talking about it? It's a healthy activity! LOL
basically, they are self-sufficient, and don't see any need for japanese men.. well, at least not with the salary most guys have anyway.
Well, there is another factor: women who would be reading such a book, and responding to the survey may not necessarily reflect all Japanese women. It's like, as an example, if you ask all women in America whether they masturbate as opposed to asking readers of let's say Playgirl whether they masturbate; your results will be different, and the latter sample doesn't necessarily reflect the former.
I'm all japan now!!
I think it's common for Asian women in general to want pink nipples...brown just isn't very appealing.
A tooth brush can help at this issue.
how so