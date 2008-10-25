RSSChannel

95% of Japanese Women Onanists



    Comment by Anonymous
    15:48 17/08/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    that...

    is...

    awesome...

    +9000!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:36 31/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    DAMN IS THIS FOR REAL?!

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:37 13/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    "how do you get your boyfriend in the mood?”

    Wait, wait, wait. Wait.

    Since when do males need any prompting or encouragement to get "in the mood"? In my experience, this has never been an issue.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:27 28/10/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Apparently, most Japanese men are not interested in (real) women, while most Japanese women want sex at least once a week.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:19 19/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    gg
    japanese chicks, here i come! RAWR!

    Avatar of Cindy
    Comment by Cindy
    03:24 20/04/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    women tend to have a certain knack for making men not want to have sex with them..they can make a 2D woman seem more appealing which is usually the case for otaku's

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:51 23/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm female and this result does not surprise me. It surprises me that so many others are shocked though. Truck loads of past surveys have turned up similar information on women around the world.
    Everybody's horny (for the most part).

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:44 11/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am a female too, and ,well, I don't masturbate...
    I don't think 95% of women masturbate as well. I think the number should be around 70-60%.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:32 10/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    For my part, I'm glad to hear in your post that there are still women like that. Keeping aside this masturbation stuff and broadly speaking, these past few years I feel as if I only met horny girls, which seems fun in the beginning, but after more consideration not cool at all. Well and anyway in the first place, it's really kind of not beautiful at all, though this reason may possibly seem stupid if you just say it like that.
    Well, it's perhaps off topic though ahah.

    Comment by Busy
    23:11 23/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Seems like Woman>Men at this part...

    Comment by Anon
    23:16 19/06/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    no virgin in japan?

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:16 14/07/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Maybe the 5 yrs old still...

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:53 24/08/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Let`s some slowpoke-style necroposting. First: That`s awesome just because there`s 95%. Second: There`s no reason to say "Yes, I do that" (may be except only for lulz), but some not so deep reasons to say "Whaaaat? NO!" (IMHO). So the percentage may be even higher.
    And third: More H to H god! ...

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:18 04/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow more things I don't give a shit about, good job Sankaku.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:19 04/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just show me boobs is what I also meant to say.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:46 12/11/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow. Holy crap

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:39 25/04/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    They asked certain type of female and got 95%. No way is it that high but it probably is 70%. There are quite a few females just not interested in sex and also don't want to touch themselves. It's too bad it's not 100% since everyone should make themselves happy!

    Comment by Anonymiss
    18:11 12/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    My nipples are pale, they're hardly darker than my normal skin (which is pale, as expected of a reclusive failure like me). I want them to be pink...

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:37 11/02/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    The color really doesn't matter, as long as it's natural (not blue or green XD). Don't get down on yourself for minor physical differences, it doesn't change who you are as a person.

    Comment by Chivasandgreentea
    20:24 26/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sample size credibility would depend on age groupings, location etc. n=400 is the usual number for a specific group (e.g. women from 18-24 living in central Hokkaido, single, etc. etc.) to achieve a statistically relevant result which can be extended across the entire bracket with a degree of confidence.

    Without more info, sounds like bullshit research.

    From my understanding, pink nipples in Asian girls is a yearning for a youthful appearance as they tend to darken after about 16 - 18.

    Comment by Lazycat123
    05:33 26/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    hmm i don't thing the survey is credible because you don't really know how they conducted the study. Sounds cool but once they do a better survey ill start to believe what they say

    Comment by Paci
    15:37 26/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I gotta agree. Without any links to how they conducted this study, I'd say the authenticity of these numbers are dubious to say the least.

    Comment by Endz
    18:23 25/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Isn't the sample size too small? :o

    Comment by Bill
    08:20 26/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    The problem isn't so much the sample size, but rather the nature of the survey. With sexual polls, people who are embarrassed about the topic tend to avoid answering (and let's face it, female sexuality remains a rather taboo subject within mainstream Japanese culture). Consequently, respondents tend to be people who're especially open about sex/masturbation, which skews the results toward the affirmative.

    Given years of surveys conducted worldwide, I think it's safe to say that -most- women masturbate. However, actual percentages should be taken with a grain of salt.

    Avatar of Vesper_nova
    Comment by vesper_nova
    07:50 27/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    here here

    Comment by lol
    23:56 11/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    that's neither here nor there

    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    18:28 25/10/2008 # ! Unusual

    I've yet to see any Japanese media outfit bother to get their sample up in the 1,000 range for a significant size, so we'll just have to make do.

    Comment by Lanze_Schreiber
    18:29 25/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    >“My nipples are dark. I want them to be pink!”

    That's actually very understandable.

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Onni
    23:36 15/12/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I tend to prefer pink nipples myself.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:01 29/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I prefer glow-in-the-dark nipples

    Avatar of Robocop
    Comment by Robocop
    07:35 26/07/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    here here...

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:27 15/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol just visualized robocop gawking at some glow nipples

    Comment by komikkusu
    21:05 25/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    95% masturbate, and the other 5% are lying that they don't. :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:46 04/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    HEY SCREW YOU! I don't masturbate but devote myself to APHRODITE! So ALL THOSE WHO DON'T GET READY TO DIE!

    Avatar of kebrus
    Comment by kebrus
    00:38 26/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    "My nipples are dark. I want them to be pink!"

    is this possible?

    Avatar of the1andonlyotaku
    Comment by the1andonlyotaku
    15:08 04/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yea, use a pink nipple cream http://kormmandos.wordpress.com/2007/12/17/pink-nipple-cream/

    Comment by Garland
    04:57 26/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    No idea. I think they darken during and after pregnancy, because of the further development of milk-ducts and what have you's...

    But I'm not sure. There might be a surgery alternative, 'though I doubt it's as common as, say, breast enlargement.

    Avatar of TransistorGlamor
    Comment by ToastCrust
    06:57 26/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, no, dark nipples is a sort of Asian genetic trait (at least, as far as they are, compared to most Caucasian nipples, which are more peach).

    There's a large amount of apparent yearning to having pinker nipples.

    Avatar of Fyl
    Comment by Adieu
    00:39 22/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It varies A LOT, although asian girls do seem to most likely possess brown nipples. White women can range from a barely discernible pink that hardly stands out from the skin around it to a very very dark brown. Although the labia's colour varies even more, and strangely enough, doesn't necessarily correspond to nipple colour.

    Comment by Robocop
    14:07 22/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    for real? i quite like the darker nipple on fair skinned women... but like all things i guess it comes down to a personal taste.

    Avatar of Matteas
    Comment by Matteas
    06:08 28/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Quite interesting result. I would like to know if they asked some old hags too XD

    Avatar of tingle
    Comment by Tingle
    06:11 07/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    i think a healthy masturbatory life is important and is a great alternative to sleeping around.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:52 20/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    94.4% masturbate
    but
    81.5% experience orgasms

    Looks like 12.9% are doing it wrong

    Comment by Anonymiss
    18:09 12/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's much more difficult for females to come than with guys.

    Comment by lol
    23:58 11/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    help is on the way, ladies :)

    Avatar of VZ
    Comment by VZ
    06:53 08/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love dark asian nipples. Pink is fine too but something about that reddish brown color is quite yummy to me.

    Avatar of shockerz
    Comment by Tommy
    18:32 18/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    So, female love to masturbate and some tend to avoid talking about it? It's a healthy activity! LOL

    Comment by glottis
    19:57 02/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    basically, they are self-sufficient, and don't see any need for japanese men.. well, at least not with the salary most guys have anyway.

    Comment by c
    18:05 18/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, there is another factor: women who would be reading such a book, and responding to the survey may not necessarily reflect all Japanese women. It's like, as an example, if you ask all women in America whether they masturbate as opposed to asking readers of let's say Playgirl whether they masturbate; your results will be different, and the latter sample doesn't necessarily reflect the former.

    Comment by SirLoine
    11:46 05/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm all japan now!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:23 23/08/2009 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I think it's common for Asian women in general to want pink nipples...brown just isn't very appealing.

    Comment by Busy
    23:16 23/08/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    A tooth brush can help at this issue.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:24 15/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    how so

