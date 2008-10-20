KeroKero Douga

Keroro Gunsou has included some rather interesting parody material in the 234th episode; long suffering veteran Giroro is shown in a video player which resembles NicoNico Douga, with its trademark tickered comments, very strongly indeed. Even the comments are a studied Nico parody…

Unfortunately, despite the warnings to not upload the video to Nico, nobody has yet done so, so you’ll have to make do with the caps here.

The rest of the episode was comprised of the usual sort ofthing:





















