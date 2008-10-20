KeroKero Douga

RSSChannel

Keroro Gunsou has included some rather interesting parody material in the 234th episode; long suffering veteran Giroro is shown in a video player which resembles NicoNico Douga, with its trademark tickered comments, very strongly indeed. Even the comments are a studied Nico parody…

Unfortunately, despite the warnings to not upload the video to Nico, nobody has yet done so, so you’ll have to make do with the caps here.

keroro #234

The rest of the episode was comprised of the usual sort ofthing:

keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234
keroro #234



