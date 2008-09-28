Kyonko Itasha

This itasha, spotted parked in Akihabara, sports an interesting motif, incorporating as it does Kyonko, the long suffering gender swapped companion of Haruhi. Feminised Koizumi also makes an appearance.





Quite nicely done, though on an aesthetic level I have to concede it fails to incorporate the illustration into the form and style of the vehicle, looking extremely stuck on, quite a common problem with itasha it seems.

The best example I recall of an itasha with a vehicle matching character is probably the pro-MikuMiku racer, which came off rather well.

This is a fairly unusual choice of material (for some reason itasha owners seem to focus their efforts on magical girls), and attracted much attention, even in Akihabara. You can see more at source AkibaOS.