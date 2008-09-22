Pantsu Hat Exchange

RSSChannel

A man (36), who wore ladies pantsu on his head, and variously chased down schoolgirls, exposed himself to them, and demanded they exchange pairs with him, has been arrested.

On investigation, on two occasions he was found to have worn the ladies underwear as a hat, and pursued a female company worker, and on a different occasion a sixteen-year-old schoolgirl, whilst urging them to stop and exchange pantsu with him.

In a separate incident, he exposed himself to three fourteen-year-old schoolgirls on their way home.

His prosecution is for violating prefectural nuisance laws forbidding obscene behaviour. He says he became excited upon seeing the shock and surprise of his victims.

We do not hear the details of the articles in question.

Via Itai News.

Expect him to use his exemplary record to secure a teaching position.



    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    05:07 21/03/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I bet this guy is kick ass at parties XD

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:35 17/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have found you! TERUCHAN!!!!!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:00 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Comment by holicuser4u
    12:02 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    this is ridiculous, i swear... i love japanese culture for sure but....i wonder what its coming down to. how you supply us with weird articles on a daily basis is mind boggling! it seems almost normal ...

    Comment by Ashton
    10:53 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    LMAO, i guess only asians got this kind of freaks :)

    Comment by foeevaddr
    11:36 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    you mean japanese people.

    Comment by Ashton
    17:50 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    no, i mean asians

    http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2008/08/09/man-having-sex-with-park-trapped-by-penis/

    07:01 11/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hey man, you're further proliferating bullshit *yawn* racist propaganda as well by only defending blacks when he also said whites.

    Chill pill. Go take one.

    18:04 24/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Blacks make up a rather small portion of the US population so saying there are too many blacks killing people is a far cry, and the color of the individual makes no difference what the crime was unless it was a race crime.

    The fact that you and Ashton brought race to an incident that wasn't a race crime to begin with only further proliferates bullshit racist propaganda.

    18:08 25/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The asians do it with style, something americans lack. Anyone can break into a house and shoot a family before reaping them.

    It takes something special to run after schoolgirls with panties on you head.

    Comment by Ashton
    20:04 23/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    and how many of them get stuck while penetrating public benches in a park ?

    Comment by foeevaddr
    19:02 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    its not just asians. there are way too many whites and blacks in america killing people and some are pedophiles.

    Comment by lordchair
    12:03 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, we need the details! Like, were the panties inside-out... were they solid or striped or other kinds of patterns... what color(s)... french cut... bikini... full brief... boy brief... thong.........?

    Maybe the women and girls he accosted were reacting in such a horrified manner simply because he made a lousy choice for pantsu-hat? If he'd gone with a lacy pink thong instead of gray granny-panties, for instance, that could made a completely different impression.

    I guess the world will never know....

    Comment by ArcheR
    12:28 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's just... blegh. I'm glad the freak is arrested. I could care less about wearing panties on his head. He's a freak, and borderline pedo, too.

    On a much lighter note, though, I love the lead pic you used. It's absolutely adorable. Can I officially request a "pantsu hat" gallery?

    Comment by Artefact
    19:24 22/09/2008 # ! Full

    There is now a pantsu hat tag on the Channel, with a few images. If it becomes large I will try to expand it into a gallery.

    Comment by EvilDevil
    14:07 22/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    considering they have a high rate of suicide, makes you wonder what they put on their water...

    23:30 29/10/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    pantsu?

