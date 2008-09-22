Pantsu Hat Exchange
A man (36), who wore ladies pantsu on his head, and variously chased down schoolgirls, exposed himself to them, and demanded they exchange pairs with him, has been arrested.
On investigation, on two occasions he was found to have worn the ladies underwear as a hat, and pursued a female company worker, and on a different occasion a sixteen-year-old schoolgirl, whilst urging them to stop and exchange pantsu with him.
In a separate incident, he exposed himself to three fourteen-year-old schoolgirls on their way home.
His prosecution is for violating prefectural nuisance laws forbidding obscene behaviour. He says he became excited upon seeing the shock and surprise of his victims.
We do not hear the details of the articles in question.
Via Itai News.
Expect him to use his exemplary record to secure a teaching position.
I bet this guy is kick ass at parties XD
I have found you! TERUCHAN!!!!!!
this is ridiculous, i swear... i love japanese culture for sure but....i wonder what its coming down to. how you supply us with weird articles on a daily basis is mind boggling! it seems almost normal ...
LMAO, i guess only asians got this kind of freaks :)
you mean japanese people.
no, i mean asians
Hey man, you're further proliferating bullshit *yawn* racist propaganda as well by only defending blacks when he also said whites.
Chill pill. Go take one.
Blacks make up a rather small portion of the US population so saying there are too many blacks killing people is a far cry, and the color of the individual makes no difference what the crime was unless it was a race crime.
The fact that you and Ashton brought race to an incident that wasn't a race crime to begin with only further proliferates bullshit racist propaganda.
The asians do it with style, something americans lack. Anyone can break into a house and shoot a family before reaping them.
It takes something special to run after schoolgirls with panties on you head.
and how many of them get stuck while penetrating public benches in a park ?
its not just asians. there are way too many whites and blacks in america killing people and some are pedophiles.
Yeah, we need the details! Like, were the panties inside-out... were they solid or striped or other kinds of patterns... what color(s)... french cut... bikini... full brief... boy brief... thong.........?
Maybe the women and girls he accosted were reacting in such a horrified manner simply because he made a lousy choice for pantsu-hat? If he'd gone with a lacy pink thong instead of gray granny-panties, for instance, that could made a completely different impression.
I guess the world will never know....
That's just... blegh. I'm glad the freak is arrested. I could care less about wearing panties on his head. He's a freak, and borderline pedo, too.
On a much lighter note, though, I love the lead pic you used. It's absolutely adorable. Can I officially request a "pantsu hat" gallery?
There is now a pantsu hat tag on the Channel, with a few images. If it becomes large I will try to expand it into a gallery.
considering they have a high rate of suicide, makes you wonder what they put on their water...
pantsu?