Anime Breast Size Comparison
- Date: Sep 21, 2008 16:18 JST
Here we are presented with an interesting video ranking of the asset sizes of various anime and game characters, along with their three sizes, height, age and other salient facts.
Player 1
Nico.
These kinds of images are always popular, it seems. Additionally, we have seen galleries focusing on each end of the spectrum, whether small or large. Amongst otaku it seems the petanko faction is strong, though they are probably still overwhelmed by fans of size, as so many titles demonstrate, often to excess. An age old issue, it woud appear. Where do you stand?
my breast are a 36a but most people think i am small b. i love my size it fits me. i will not change for the world i wish anime show more small breast not just as a tom boy.
Anime does have your size, and guys get berated if they like that size by women even more than if a guy likes large breasts. What a world we live in...
The limit is the size of her head. No breast should have be larger than the head it is attached to, IMHO. I actually prefer breasts even smaller, where both about no larger than her head but I have some flexiblity! Your mileage will vary.
so moka has two breast sizes?
ftw!
Someone should make trap breast comparison
that will be amusing in a lot of way XD
I really like both small breasts and large ones. More over to the larger sizes.
Where are the older girls(20+)? Lolies are nice to look at but I prefer closer to my own age...
more than a mouthful is a waste!!!!
A little girl with the dimensions of a grown woman. *sigh* I with those didn't exist. I swear, nature wants me to go to jail.
LOLOLOLOLOL BEAR IN SCHOOL UNIFORM
i like those boobs the most
Big 8)
wha? *sees poll results and comments*
It continues to leave me awestruck that with tastes like these, that more 3D girls aren't getting love from you otaku. Those boobs exist in plentiful amounts in real life, people! You're the lucky ones! Go, frolic among the fields of moderately sized oppai! Go be normal... you lucky bastards ;_;
that video:
-very POOR examples
-could have easily gone higher
-creator is not knowledged in larger oppai, obviously
-further proof that anime helps spread false knowledge about cup and bust sizes
-terrible annoying music annoys. I feel I've heard the song a million times before, even though I know I haven't
should be deleted from the internets, put onto blu ray, and the bluray disc should then be thrown into mt. fuji /10
Well, what do you know, tsundere Louise from Zero no Tsukaima, loli Primula from Shuffle, ranks higher than a few not-so-petanko ones like Konoka from Negima.
You don't have an Option for "Both"... T_T I love REALLY Big, or REALLY Small Boobs... Loli, or Boing-Boing. Either is fine, but in the Middle is just... annoying... Not a Loli, and not Busty... So just pretend I voted for them both... =\ Lol.
I want not big one but also I dont want a small one too.So medium size would be nice^^
where is the music from?
つるぺったん / Tsurupettan [http://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm183036]. Almost at 3 million playbacks now.
Tsurupettan by Silver Forest
Whats the second song? Tsuki tsuki tsuki?
KOTOKO - Sakuranbo Kiss
Where's the Eiken girls?! They would've won no doubt for largest.
Not a fan of overly large boobs, looks unnatural and uncomfortable.
I just realise I can name all the girls in that video clip. I suppose I have to reduce anime... at my age... sigh... I should be graduating from anime but what do you know? Old habit die hard~
The hot spots for me are 70 ~ 75 and then, surprisingly, somewhere around 88+, provided that shape is not compromised.
I would probally have to put my self in the 70-85 range..... 70 just for Setchan <3
What the?! A bear?
there is an old amv that has this subject matter and they sing a cup thru f or g cup. I like this video.
I love all sorts of sizes, from the Kojika girls to Sekirei types. Bizzare perhaps, but I can appreciate petanko and kyounyuu just as much as the other one.
And yeah, where where the Sekirei girls in there ;)
Wheres Garnet from Dragonaut or most of the female characters from Sekirei. They would have dominated.(Hint of sarcasm)