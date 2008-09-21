Akiba Cat Swarm

Pilgrims to Akihabara are delighted by the fact that curious sign board sleeping cat, of no small fame, has suddenly gained comrades, now bringing the number of perching neko to three. Swarms of onlookers have increased correspondingly, now forming a considerable throng.

Just what is it they find so appealing about sleeping in such a spot?

In case you are wondering about the sign over the map, it urges Tokyo residents not to throw out unwanted animals, or do them harm. Probably not a big issue in cat loving Japan, though there have been unfortunate cases elsewhere.

