Touhou Rhythm Heaven
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Sep 20, 2008 16:21 JST
- Tags: DS, Music, Rhythm Tengoku, Tegaki, Touhou, Video Gallery
Touhou Rhythm Tengoku, in all its tegaki glory. The game itself, for the GBA and lately the DS, is still yet to receive an English release, strangely enough…
Player 1
Nico.
Nos dois ultimos meses é que tenho ficado chorando. http://algerieinfo.org/user/profile/10468
Only one question, how do you download it?
Actually, Rhythm Tengoku Gold IS getting a US release later this year on DS, but the original is still better
I heard about it, but there was no release date given. Will be interesting to see what they make of it...