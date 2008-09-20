British vs Japanese Schoolgirl Gallery
The Vippers seem impressed by the offerings made by the British school system, in the form of these skirt-clad and uniformed schoolgirls. There is no clear consensus on which is superior; both are compared below.
Interesting to see knee socks worn by some of the UK contingent…
More schoolgirl tights? For fans of Japanese schoolgirls, there is much on offer…
This disgusts me.
Me too. fap fap fap
Fuck off then!
3D Disgusting Pigs!
None worthy of my fapping.
nobody fucking cares about you and your fapping.
@14:45
Yeah disgusting REAL girls..
Go back to fapping to your plastic figurines and animes then. Good luck with you life.
Tough choice. I am going to have to do some more research on both subjects and get back to you later.
If there is one thing my country (England) needs more of, it's knee socks :))
Here! Here!
Yes yes, we need more kneesocks
Well i petition that skirts should be more widely used in our country. Shitty weather doesn't help.. but dammit I WANT SKIRTS! : (
More skirts. More kneesocks. That's a campaign I could get behind.
hmmm i think it might be a draw though the English girls seem to do more overtly sexual posing
MALAYSIA'UNIFORMS IS SO UGLY AND SO DULL!!!!!!!!!!!!
japs will always be moar moe, brits tend to be bitchier
slutty vs cuteness ...
cuteness wins by far!!
thanks
Oddly enough at my old school almost noone wore skirts and at my new school they all do. Mini-skirts, pleated skirts etc. and there always really short.
#229838 sums up British schoolgirls precisely; Chavs with cheap wine.
*cries in corner*
.../wrist at being english
surprisingly, none of them wear the dreaded uniform i have been subjected to wearing for the past 10 years - the pinafore. hmmm.
Great, lesbo love....pics...
Japan beats UK
the big dif is british girls actually wax their gash , but jap are very fuking nasty hairy even age 13 .... i would also say that british girls are way more likley to do anal young .. jap are not ... british swallow the load when your done, jap tend to shy away ....... but by age 20 british girls look like trash , and jap stay youthful to age 30, british tend to be lieing bitches .. japs quite genuine.
japs people are face‐lift and makeup
lol
British schoolgirls are awsome!!! I adore them, sexxxxxxyyyy... God I wish I was still at school
I love to wear my school uniform in the bath and wear in the sea.
You do realize that most asian girls, especially japanese, are bland/have terrible teeth?
Who cares about teeth? Half of miune are rotted and falling out due to a genetic condition. Hasn't turned any of my past gf's away... my apathy does.
weeaboos sure are clinically retarded morons
Japanese girls by far... Moe Moe...
Ah, the beauty of facebook (where most of these images are from)
japanese ftw :D
Fuck! You have some fat ugly chicks back there in England...
Most of these girls are chavs or from boarding schools, I say in the London, birmingham and coventry areas.
yeah, yous guys should all wait a bit until these girls have grown a few years older...
lol
but yeah, Jappy and Britty both pretty cute...
for the record, seen much prettier Brit/Eng/Scot/Ire girls...
if anyone's wondering, don't go to China!
women (and everyone else) there have been brainwashed by confucianism + one party rule.
racist, nationalist, conservative, very narrow minded, and have a very underestimated view of the world.
been here 4 years, have great friends from here, but I must and am getting out soon.
and for simple hottness factor: Mongolia + Central Asia...
but it's still sorta poor around there, so often hard to find common ground with girls...
IMO, Eastern Europe + Russia rocks...
many insanely beautiful girls + pantyhose very often + good sense of humor...
my gf is from there.
I'm asian.. it's hard for me to guess non-asian ages
5$ says they're all bewteen 16-18 =P
And yes, the UK girls seem quite a bit frisky now dont they XD
I definately feel Britain was somewhat mis-represented here. I've grown up in some pretty cute uniforms with some lovely girls and lots of these are just brass and chav.
Also, one picture is Australian and I can't say I didn't notice the non-uniformed jailbait >:P
It calls for more tasteful and prettier UK schoolgirls to be tracked down, however yes, candid photos are a bit less acceptable over here.
But the posed chavs with the toilets and bottles of Lambrini don't quite do us justice.
Some british school girls can be massively hot, but you have to fight through the chav culture to see it. There are some nice british ones, but Japan is better, no chav culture.
Oh? And what would Ganguro culture be then?
I'd argue that gyaru culture in Japan is by and large the same group and mindset as Chav culture.
nah, chavs are WAY worse. hang on, let me just emphasise that point. They are (fake uderline cmd) WAY (/fake underline cmd) worse.
My penis neither understands nor respects national boundaries.
Gender boundaries?
This seems like a jailbait gallery more than anything.
...
*faps*
genius!
I couldn't agree more, tbh.
*Unzips pants*
you had to unzip? wait am i the only one that has no pants on when searching the web? its just easier and saves me the hassle of washing.
Even if you dont surf the web like that it should still be in hand when you come to this site of all places i mean come on has some respect
you are all nasty fucks. publicly announcing your fapping...
At least in the UK we get the choice to wear trousers, which I do.
They must be all under 16, because over 16 in UK, you don't have to wear a school uniform, unless your school have such a strict dress code that makes you looking you're wearing a school uniform.
Look at how boring are the designs with school uniform in UK, they're all the same, except the school logo...
Um, that's not true at all, I'm a 17-year-old female high school student from the UK, and I certainly have to wear a uniform if I don't want to be chucked out of school.
It was the same for me :(