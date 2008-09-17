Schoolgirl Panchira Mania

At times, Japan seems to be a nation in which the slightest breeze or inclined angle in the presence of schoolgirls is enough to elicit the click of shutters. Presumably the shooters constantly carry around concealed cameras in order to get these shots? It seems even the slightest flash of pantsu is unable to escape their attention.

More slightly disturbing details of the phenomenon below. Much more, in fact.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Probably a significant proportion of schoolgirls are in favour of skirts, but otherwise it might be better to look at trousers or shorts…

If you are still unsatisfied, try the exposure or ero-typhoon galleries. Hopefully, this will be the last for some time to come…