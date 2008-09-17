RSSChannel

Cop Arrested for Hugging Friend

Cop Arrested for Hugging Friend - Strike Witch Yoshika Raep

A policeman (44), who hugged a lady friend whom he had just helped with moving her things, has been arrested for sexual assault, we hear.

The man, a technical officer at the National Police Agency, was helping out his female friend (30) at her abode one night, and once they were finished he hugged her, against her will, and touched her; he is said to have “clung” to her and touched her, though in what untoward fashion we do not hear.

Several weeks later, the lady decided to report the matter to police, who then arrested the man, and charged him with sexual assault.

He admits to hugging her, but says “I did embrace her, but there was nothing obscene about it.”

Via ZakZak.

A case of police malfeasance, or dubious and difficult to substantiate allegations being acted on disproportionately?



    26 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by bobofet
    23:59 17/09/2008 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    god wtf!!! the lady needs to be shot...

    if she didnt want him to hug her she should have stopped him then and there..and if he still continued then report it straight away..fact that she waited this freaking long says something!!!

    Reply to bobofet
    Comment by Trezaquets
    23:23 03/11/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    you're right..
    if she dont want to be treated like that, then she should stop him at the moment he touched her..
    this means she is enjoying it too..

    Reply to Trezaquets
    Comment by Smiling Magician
    09:56 04/11/2008 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    now that comment is obscene. what if she was ashamed of what happened? what if she didnt want the guy to get in trouble? there are so many reasons why things like this dont get reported. frankly even if she did take long to report him, the fact she reported him at all says something about the way he "hugged" her.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:13 31/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    or she is a lying bitch?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:07 28/02/2009 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    learn english you weaboo faggot

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:48 05/09/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    what does weaboo have anything to do with this and i wish people would stop using that stupid word its pathetic

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:37 12/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed. i have yet to find someone in the western otaku population who seriously wants to be japanese: They just love anime and their characters and sometimes imitate them, and they speak japanese so...

    or there are people who like the japanese language and dont have a japanese keyboard so romanjii is what they use

    these people are constantly branded as 'weaboo's by dumb, retarded ignoramuses (yes i said the same thing three times, thats how dumb they are)

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:40 12/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn straight. Besides, I for one doubt the cop actually did anything wrong, the bitch just has issues. She took a hug sexually? Probably so depraved that it's the furthest she has ever gotten and assumed it was second base.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Da_Nuke
    Comment by Da_Nuke
    06:31 01/06/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Give how Japanese people are so fucking afraid of physical contact, I really believe they thought he was sexually assaulting her...

    Remind me not to ever go to Japan in my life. I'm Latin American, hugging my male friends is normal, and they would think I have like 20 gay boyfriends if they see me saying good-bye the normal Latino way...

    Reply to Da_Nuke
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:19 16/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    this is what we get for being such politically correct whining faggots. OH NOEZ A HUG! YOU TRY TO TOUCH THE NAUGHTY PARTS! BAWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by hawkeye
    09:01 08/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    wow thats bull

    Reply to hawkeye
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:24 15/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    No doubt she wanted money. :P
    (( Hmm...free help moving things and money from a hug? Sounds great! ))

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ben
    Comment by Ben
    15:33 19/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sheesh, it's sad on a personal and national scale that that kind of case would make it to court.

    Reply to Ben
    Comment by kny
    01:31 05/05/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    fuck the cop more power to the prude lady any reason to get a cop arrested is a good one send him to prison let him hug some black dood named tank. (cops suck)

    Reply to kny
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:25 22/06/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You suck even more then cops... and you are still not arrested!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:36 28/09/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only one word to describe it...LOL...

    Xerberus.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of drastikhate
    Comment by Dee
    15:18 15/11/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    ungrateful bitch

    Reply to Dee
    Comment by Pyrus
    08:54 20/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I guess that cop committed a "moving" violation.

    Reply to Pyrus
    Avatar of Eclipse
    Comment by Lj
    14:25 26/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ROLF!!!!

    Nice one!

    HAHHAAH That was pure gold!

    Reply to Lj
    Avatar of ED
    Comment by EvilDevil
    03:19 18/09/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I guess they got tired of chasing sexually deviant teachers...

    Reply to EvilDevil
    Comment by JockeII
    02:35 09/12/2008 # ! Neutral (0)

    I would have raped the bitch.

    Reply to JockeII
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:47 12/04/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nah, probably ugly, just stab the ungrateful whore.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by lol
    17:29 22/01/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Moved her shit and got arrested for it. GG.

    Reply to lol
    Comment by Lost
    10:03 09/02/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    next time he should just help her move and ask for cookies.... and not the sexual type

    Reply to Lost
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:38 12/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    sexual cookies?

    Reply to Anonymous



