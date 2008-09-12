Riding Machine Ero Legends
Here are presented the top riding machine videos, in high quality. These are all widely agreed to be ero-masterpieces. For those not yet familiar with the genre/meme, these are essentailly video doujinshi of various popular characters using riding machines (Yayoi, Makoto, Nagato, Louise, Haruna, etc.), curious devices popular amongst Japanese ladies for their healthful effects.
Probably part of their popularity (the small part which doesn’t derive from their extremely erotic nature) derives from their ability to skirt NicoNico Douga’s censorship of adult content, whilst still providing the requisite stimulation.
Yayoi, of Idol Master. My favourite, and also the first of the major riding machine videos.
Makoto, of Idol Master. By far the most popular of the Idol Master cast, and in this video she is fantastically well animated. She’s not wearing any pantsu, either.
Nagato, of the Suzumiya Haruhi series. Extremely popular, needless to say.
Haruna, of To Love-Ru. The most recent, this video was repeatedly dropped from Nico for going to far, and a censored version was eventually allowed. However, this is the original, uncensored version.
Louise, of Zero no Tsukaima. A little borderline in terms of quality, especially compared to the prior examples, but it seems popular enough.
There are a variety of others, but most of them are merely parodies or are poorly made, so they need not really be considered. Naturally, should any more appear, they will be promptly posted.
Makoto, definitely; no pantsu, the music is familiar to me, and she is just plain pretty!
Your face is so fucking creepy man
pedo face.
They work pretty good in Opera 10. Also, if you check out the CACHE in your browser, you can "copy/move" these to be played later/out of a browser.
The FLV (Flash Video) player is the problem. The files are downloaded and work better in a real player, such as Media Player Classic.
Makoto looks 3D rendered, well done. The first one is cute-odd. With her head going side to side and the camera shaking :)
Why is the Yayoi one gone?
Where was it before?
its still there lol
the makoto one is excellent
a true riding legend here is Haruna..
i watched it many time, and i came many time.. XD
bitcomet addons on your firefox.
I have been trying to find the name of the song that plays on Yayoi's video, sort of a Pacman remix but can't find its name. Anybody knows the name of the song?
This is like the softcore version of the bull riding machine/sybian machine.
Think there is a Tifa one out there.
Any tips on how to DL these? my Flash Video resource DL'er only find the first video.
P.S.,
The "image" is much more "pronounced" during the second half of the video when the speed picks up a little and her hair moves out of the way!
I lol'd at the Louise one xD
The only video I can watch successfully is Yayoi, the rest won't start. Can't someone who has downloaded them in mp4 share them? :)
Need to watch these xD
You need to upgrade your Flash to the latest version - the Yayoi one is flv, the rest are mp4, which does not work with older Flash versions. I had the same problem.
Failing that, you can search for "mp4" in the page source to find the relevant URIs, and download them using that.
Good old cutoff censorship, it's like how I posted a preview of my Cammy hentai animation on youtube
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3Ldb4FtM_k
Haruhi: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeNW-UGy6CE
Ritsuko: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BsDaMdcSMA
I can't see what would be in need of censoring in the Haruna video. Could you link to the Nico version?
See the comment by Aiden in the original post for details, and links.
Yayoi's video is still my favorite, she has that cute-ish touch that turns me on...
I watched the one of Yami and Haruna. They look great. I really, really wish they would make one for Lala of To-LOVE-Ru and one for, especially, of Lunamaria Hawke from Gundam Seed Destiny. That would be GREAT. Hope that happens.
hey you know where i can watch or download the yami-chan version because its not working here
Whats the song is the Haruhi one? I have to have it, it's adorable!
Lord of the dance...indeed ;3
These videos reminds me of those frapper ones back an year or two ago.
I'm surprised that no one has mentioned (noticed?) the rather obvious "subliminal" aspects of the "Louise" riding video. Haven't noticed?...
Check out the shading on the left (your left, her right) side of her outfit, from her waist line to the tip of her outfit. The shading looks mighty suggestive in my opinion. Now, I'm not gay, ..not that there's anyting wrong with that,(sein')so don't say anything funny you funny people. Just check it out. You see it, don't you?! Yeah you DO! It's as plain as the dick on your chest! I mean,.. nose on your face!
(Damn supliminals!!)
Chance, cooinsidence, ...I think not. In regard to the many ways that I had been thinking these could have been done a little better, (..and still clear the Nico standard) this had not even popped into my mind. ( what irony!) Until I SAW it, of course! :-)
Has any one else seen subliminals in Animes before?
I know I have. Or maybe I just have a dirty mind!
(..well, that's a given. But I'm NOT GAY!!)
Not that there's anything....well you get the picture. Would make a "neet" thread (hint hint)if it hasn't already been done here. Subliminals in Anime.
I'm truly curious how many of them are out there, and how many others have definitely seen/found them.
What say, all?!
so what your trying to say is that this is in fact an illusion made to make you think that your dick goes all the way up to her chest?
anyone know the name of the songs from Yayoi and Makoto's vid?
It's Siamsa from Lord of the Dance.
You can thank TrackID of my SE phone. ;)
hey, is there a way i can download any of these, or even just the haruna video?
temporary internet files
these don't work anymore :(
The server was offline for a while - apologies.
YOU WONT BE FORGIVEN!