Girl Arrested for Charging Phone
A young lady (20) who had the temerity to charge her phone using a socket at a railway station has been arrested for theft of electricity, after a passerby called police to avert the robbery, having stolen 0.015 watt hours (or 54 joules), worth a shocking total of 0.03 yen ($0.0003).
The lady, a student, is suspected of charging her phone at a station whilst waiting with a friend. A passerby saw the crime in progress and dialed 110, summoning police, who came rushing the arrest the thief before she fled with her ill-gotten gains.
After being arrested the thief was repentant: “I understand now it was a bad thing to do.”
Police issued a reprimand, but did not consider her crime grievous enough to prosecute, treating it as a minor offence.
The police in charge had this to add: “Theft is theft, even three hundredths of a yen.”
Via Asahi.
they wasted time arresting this girl so they don't have to catch real criminals.
Japanese police can't do shit.
last time i checked the japanese police arrested everything that fall in line. hell they make sure that you get fined and arrested for anything this incident does not surprise me at all.
Thank God, set this girl loose on the streets, and it'll be chaos.
I blame the parents... :/
its about time this madness was stopped... thank god.
Good thing she got charged! I hope she doesn't go rampaging on my streets and steal 3 hundredth of a yen worth of electricity!
lol, cunning selfish station go shut urself down...
The police sure responded fast. I wonder if she was charging her own phone while calling the cops as well.
blame the society
I blame the schools. =\
I'll blame the phone company.... not even power supply in the battery LOLX!!!
I blame this to the breakdown of society
I blame the feminists.
i blame the feminazis
It's the video game's fault, I tell you!
Kids these days think that just because they can recharge their mp at any save-point, they are allowed to recharge their phones at any wall sockets around the place!
Most win I've ever read online. Ever. As for me? I blame the rap music.
The kids, they listen to the rap, which makes them charge their phones in public, ya see?
In that case, The World Ends With You (where you save your progress via your mobile phone) is to be blamed. XD
But in TWEWY the phones were basically idle when they weren't receiving the mission mails...
Using the menus and text messaging don't take up so much battery power... An idle phone could probably last three weeks straight, I bet :P
TERRORIST!!!I can`t believe terrorists this days are getting younger and more evil...I think she was part of a conspiracy to take over the world!!YEP that must be it!
If she remains on the streets,in a few more years she'll steal a whole yen worth of electricity. The pandemonium that follows will be of epic proportions.
seriously wth kind of uber goody two shoes called the police!
They arrest people for stealing power, but let rapists run free.
wow... someone called the police to arrest a girl just because shes charging her phone. that person deserves to get beaten.
shit, i did that at narita airport..
If it's illegal, why are there sockets anyway? Isn't that kinda like the "don't press this" button?
In our place we do that everyday... including the police
This is so stupid. I could be caught for this 'crime' anytime! Where I live so are there outlets that people use all over. Not only the stations, but the trains as well have them so that you can use your laptops on them without draining your batteries. Its absurd to actualy arrest a paying customer for using a service.
You know.
Stories like this,
makes me glad to not be in Japan.
Totally stupid.
The amount of energy and time wasted over less than a penny of power? The Police wasted time and money doing retarded crap like this. If they spent 30mins with her, perhaps $40 worth of time was lost. If they took her to court, put her in jail for it. A few thousands dollars on top of that.
These guys can RUSH to stop someone from charging a cellphone. But they HAVE a hard time catching
molesters. Perhaps too busy chasing people over petty crimes.
what the... i do it all the time, except with my LAPTOP.
Sorta reminds me about that time (I live in Hong Kong) where I brought a drink to a cafee I usually go over to and some jerk-off customer reported me to the regular staff (some of whom I knew) so I had to leave (didn't have any non-plastic on me that time). The staffer was kinda apologetic, but a bit overly concerned on later visits whether I'd bought or not. Most people are kewl with it though, 's long as you contribute fairly.
Spirit of the law I say. These are the seeds of their retarded call-ins.
hmmm no new posts here... came back coz it was an interesting news item given the recent train station exhibitionists
I did buy there regularly btw (the coffee shop)
The hell....
It's funny that one stingy f***ing cheapskate called the police for this, but it's ridiculous that they came.
If Monty Python were still around, it would be movie magic.
United states hers, and I never see anyone complain about people charging their phones, unless you could a lack of sockets open. Waste the cops, and the 110(rescue operator?) time. Whoever called that in should be jailed for a night for that.
“Theft is theft, even three hundredths of a yen.”
If so, then I want to sue my country for stealing my tax! They took my tax and they put it on their pockets! Theft is Theft, right?
It probably costed hundreds or thousands of times more tax just to warn her than what she "took"...
Now THAT'S what I call theft.
Our uni had a stand with all kinds of different phone chargers you could use. The stand was provided by some kind of operator but uni clearly didn't mind the electricity.
first to all, did you saw? the pic's girl it's pants'less
And I do that all the time. I'd hoped they would only crack down on males they catch, but it seems my time is a'coming D':
The outlet is there for a reason so use it!!!
They would of sentenced me to life in Jail for using random power connections to charge and use my laptop in college.
That pic is so hot!
Here in Mexico, you see people shamelessly putting a cloth hanger in power lines and drawing their electricity from there. In poor neighborhoods it's not rare to see houses concentrated around power lines, with entire fucking forests of energized wires hanging from the posts.
This is excessive though... you can't do anything in Japan because otherwise you're gonna get arrested...
Outlet in a public area = free electricity... right? Or maybe they putted them there as decoration, dunno...
Umm...and why exactly do they have outlets there ?
Certainly not for...i dunno...SUPPLYING POWER ???
Well the chargers are obviously meant to help the train molesters prepare by fully charging all their toys before the train arrives.