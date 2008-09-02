Charity Porn Saves African Orphans
A Japanese producer of extreme pornography, Natural High, has embarked on a quest to save poor African orphans, by sending a porn star and a film crew to make “anthropological documentary” porn of the Japanese lady having sex with various tribesmen, with the proceeds earmarked for donation to the only aid organisation which would have anything to do with them.
The producer, Sakkun, is said to have been travelling Africa during the production of “The Naked Continent” (see below for details), and was struck upon seeing the poverty of the African children there, thinking “Isn’t there anything an AV director can do to help?” (other than paying women to have sex with their men, or perhaps paying their men to have sex with their performer, Nana-chan, we might think).
The pornographer cum good Samaritan then hit upon the idea of porn for charity.
However, when he proposed his delightful idea to a variety of aid agencies, you may be heartened to know that none of them would give him so much as the time of day; however, one Kenyan charitable group was bankrupt enough to go along with him, the “Musona Self Help Group”.
The AV producer gave them a million yen (interesting interpretation of “self help”, but let us leave that aside), and then sent them a porn star to help with the aid efforts, doling out corn, stationary, and building materials, in the usual ineffective manner.
They also munificently provided the aid recipients with T-shirts bearing the name of the AV production company, sparing not even the children their generosity. It doesn’t seem entirely clear whether they informed the participating Africans just what business “Natural High” is involved in, although the ones they used in filming doubtless understood well enough
Producer Sakkun is delighted: “After I saw them smiling after just being given a T-shirt, I started to take this personally.” The profits from the DVD sales, some ¥1000 for each DVD, will be donated to the charity concerned. Those involved in the AV each have their own trite stories about how they have come to realise how lucky they are and that they must be more conscientious in future, which I will spare you.
There is, however, one dark cloud hovering over the venture (unless you consider the venture itself a dark cloud…), and that is the matter of the Japanese AV censors. Lest the minds of Japanese be drawn away from their usual pursuit of tentacle schoolgirl action, a strict regime of mosaicing ensures the Japanese are spared the sight of normal sex in any detail.
In conformance with laws on journalistic ethics, the censors forced Natural to mosaic all the faces of the children they filmed in the course of making their pornography (incidentally, we are assured that they definitely did not have sex with any African children or show them any sex, definitely not; also they apparently did not have to do this previously), which seems to have put out Natural High: “It’s sad not to see their smiling faces” says Sakkun.
You may be familiar with Natural High for their at times extreme productions (actually they are mostly extreme, featuring everything), some of which are of rather questionable taste: the films of 裸の大陸 / The Naked Contintent series, which are billed as anthropological documentaries, feature amateur Japanese AV performers being whisked off to have sex with random bushmen in Africa, Papua New Guinea, and elsewhere, with the risk of contagion apparently not entering into the equation, let alone any other considerations.
See below, in fact. Be warned, they are far less interesting than they appear.
I leave it to you to come to your own conclusions about all this…
