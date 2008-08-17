Young Champion Now Porno Champion

In a development which has turned the heads of many gravure magazine readers, idol and manga magazine ヤングチャンピオン / Young Champion has crossed the unspoken boundary which formerly was the limit these magazines were loathe to cross: the latest issue includes a photo shoot with JAV porn star かすみりさ / Risa Kasumi, not in itself too notable, but we also hear that she modelled in what is technically termed “hair nude”, a term which assuredly does not refer to exposing a fine head of hair.

The shoot revolves around the erotic daydreams of a kendo practitioner, so I’m sure you can imagine the kind of direction this is going in. Source and magazine watcher par excellence Muhyoujou seems almost taken aback that Young Champion would cross the “oppai border”, and does not have much in the way of kind words for them.

You can see the strumpet in question’s blog, and of course below are some instructive examples of the sort of thing, and the lady herself, we are talking about here, in lieu of the actual pictures, which yet elude us. Nothing too raunchy in itself, but it represents uncharted territory for this genre of magazine, aimed at youthful males…



