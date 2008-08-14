Schoolgirl Raep Teacher Arrested – For The Third Time
An elementary school teacher (34) who committed acts of infamy against a schoolgirl, leaving her injured, has been arrested, but it appears this was only a repeat of earlier crimes, and that throughout his career of perverted assault he was able to continue to hold his post as a teacher.
His latest crime was to brutally accost a schoolgirl returning home from school on her bicycle, knocking her off her bicycle with his own, and menacing her into submission with such threats as “If you make a fuss, I’ll kill you!” He had his way with the girl after this, leaving her with injuries to the head and neck lasting a week, although we are spared the precise details of the assault.
In the beginning of the very same month, he was accused of a similar act of outrage against a high schooler, who was also injured. It appears he was left free to carry out his next crime in the intervening period, despite being arrested.
This is not all, however; last November he was also accused of, and arrested for, yet another wanton act of sexual assault, where he again brutalised and left injured a girl of similar age.
Three arrests may make him only a minor offender as far as Japanese teachers are concerned, but it still seems unbelievable that he was able to continue his career working with young girls during this period.
The key to understanding this seems to be that, though arrested, he somehow escaped charges, as well as publication of his name and sacking, an impressive feat considering the famously high ratio of arrests to convictions Japanese police are credited with.
This kind of incident is unfortunately far from uncommon amongst the wretched throng of maniacs attracted to the teaching profession in Japan…
Via the Kyoto Shimbun.
"Three arrests may make him only a minor offender"
WAT?
It's really sad that the man was allowed to continue teaching and especially around young girls. From what I can only assume is that somewhere along the lines of the man to be charged involved party(s) have decided to save face by keeping quite about the matter thus relinquishing the guilty man from any prosecution and embarrassment of having his identity published as it should have been , which is utterly disgusting. The man clearly needs to be imprisoned and treated with professional mental help, as he most likely cannot keep his desires at bay manifesting themselves into said actions of assault and abuse.
"To know how to be content is to avoid humiliation; to know when to stop is to avoid injury." ~Lao-Tzu
That quote may very well be a exact portrayal of the situation. For the possibility of those keeping quiet about matter are only saving themselves from public "humiliation" where as if they spoke up the man would be charged and there for stopped from his violent spree.
Xerberus.
Must learn Japanese...must become a japanese school teacher...
Considering Japans track record I could imagine that he'll be let off at the end of the school year and given some substantial severance pay. He'll probably continue working as a substitute teacher occasionally.
and continue his hobby of raep now and then
"wretched throng of maniacs"... that about sums it up!
and people thought preachers has issues...
Maybe the stress of teaching has put them over the hill..
He must've have fingers in a lotta pies to escape those charges.
What Japan need is someone like Dexter who punish people who escaped justice.
tie him to a horse and drag him through underwear and gravel, i say that will show him what happens, EPIC FAIL on Japans part
There should be a restraining order against him from schools let alone allow him to continue being a teacher. seriously, is he that cunning?
Restraining order? I think he should be dragged out and SHOT!! This sort of stuff is on a similar level to murder... and it's F****** twisted to let a man continue his normal life after three acts on the level of murder.
Hmm... 3 strikes and he's still on the loose? I think Someone's been watching waaaay to much anime, and applies it to real life... sigh...
