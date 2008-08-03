Hakurei Milk
Natural and delicious. 100% natural milk. I don’t think much difficulty would be had finding drinkers for this; on the contrary, finding a supply of milk may be the problem. From the cover of a Hakurei Reimu Touhou doujinshi, by Amaranth. Would make a rather tempting carton design…
If this were sold here I'd drink nothing but this.
*Gulp*Gulp*Gulp* Ahhhh... refreshing.
Yeah well, I'd drink it for my calcium. Honest!