Summer Girls Gallery III
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Jun 26, 2008 07:05 JST
- Tags: Image Gallery, Mizugi, Summer
More appealing summer girls exhibiting the exhibiting the quality of being hot in the sun, or in some cases simply being rather well lit.
Very good selection of pictures =^_^= The last picture... I wonder, where it's from (i mean manga or anime, or game)??? Pioner girl and picture of the Marks on wall - it's very impressive (about flying pig i'm be silent) =))))
Anyone know the source of 1st pic?
So beautiful, thanks
That last picture i could image Taiga sitting there somehow.
I love the 3rd and 4th pictures. A suburb area like that, with a train station and the sky like that... Feels kinda nostalgic and surreal. :)
Are you implying that shinji is a girl XD I would have to agree.