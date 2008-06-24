Hatsune Miku Creator’s Artbook Delayed
- Date: Jun 24, 2008 00:15 JST
Hatsune Miku creator KEI’s eagerly awaited upcoming artbook KEI画廊 / KEI Garou (due today in fact) has unfortunately been delayed – release will shift to the last third of July; announcing a delay on the day before release seems to suggest some grievous error, but just what is the cause is not revealed – KEI offers his apologies with a commemorative illustration on his homepage
