Hatsune Miku Creator’s Artbook Delayed

Hatsune Miku creator KEI’s eagerly awaited upcoming artbook KEI画廊 / KEI Garou (due today in fact) has unfortunately been delayed – release will shift to the last third of July; announcing a delay on the day before release seems to suggest some grievous error, but just what is the cause is not revealed – KEI offers his apologies with a commemorative illustration on his homepage



