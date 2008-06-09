10 Million Immigrants for Japan?
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Jun 9, 2008 12:37 JST
- Tags: Demographics, Immigration, LDP
As a countermeasure against population decline caused by a lowered birthrate, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (or at least a faction thereof) is proposing that Japan should aim for 10% of its population (128 million) to be comprised of immigrants by 2050, which would mean an additional 10 million on top of the current 1-2 million (depending on criteria).
The most immediate and concrete step towards this goal will be relaxation of the currently fairly onerous requirements for permanent residency, with the current system generally requiring ten years plus, and/or a Japanese spouse in order to acquire permanent residency, with acquired citizenship being almost unheard of; instead, they are recommending seven years for residency and ten for full citizenship, which would be on par with many European immigration regimes. Via Yomiuri.
Who knows whether such a long term policy will come to fruition, but if they wish to make a success of it they would likely do well to study the failed immigration and multicultural policies of the various European countries who have accomplished over the last fifty years what the LDP appears to be looking towards in the next fifty years, with some very mixed results.
Overcoming these difficulties will clearly not be straightforward, perhaps even less so for Japan with its even stronger barriers to integration, though the prize is certainly great should they achieve it.
It may be more straightforward to build the robots, although I suppose they may as well try both strategies… they could always use the robots on the immigrants if they become unruly.
For one, Japan is doing very good on easing off on their immigration policies. France did, and Paris is now so international that a college student can see people from 6 different nationalities in one single day. Japan, on the other hand, is nothing but a huge fucking homogenous bunch of Japanese with little or nothing in the way of foreign cultures.
I'm really looking forward to this :3
Why would that be good?
Wow, I'm surprised the comments haven't been blown up with crap like "japan, here I come!" xD Japan is a pretty small place, so this is probably a good idea, for all they know, they've been breeding with distant relatives. Bad enough they're in decline, but to have the last few be retarded? :3
lol they aint searching or internet-though-guys or lonely otakus. they have enought of them already there ;)
they'll basically need to let low educated ppl in since most Japanese wont do jobs beyond a certain level.
besides - it wont hurt Japan when it finally looses a bit of its superity and racism.
No they need to only let women into the country that should fix the real problem in japan declining population.
Yes and make sure they are Muslim then you can enjoy UK problems or Frances descend into bizzaro world.
And what happened to the dekasegi, after all? After sending most of them home, seems like they need the Brazilians again... Oh, the irony.
Interesting. Yeah, they are going to have to find some way to assimilate those immigrants if they don't want this effort to cause xenophobia on the part of the native Japanese and ghettoized resentment on the part of the immigrants--which is the case in Europe. With Japan being a particularly homogeneous country, it'll be an uphill battle. But with the population decline in Japan, it's clear something has to be done.
Prize? What prize?
The prize appears to be paying the pensions and medical bills of the increasingly elderly Japanese...
Yet, they still will be labeled Gaijin and not be allowed rent property, greatly helping those who wish to attain residency.
why is population decline a bad thing ?
the country is overcrowded as it is ...
Because there'll be less and less young/middle aged people who can work, thus the balance of the country will slowly get worse and worse, as les people will work, but more will be reitred...
True, Japan is crowded, thanks to the post-WW2 baby-boom.
I don't think they have tought about 3rd world immigrants, rather e.g. Americans.
Call me whatever you like but maintaining Japan's homogeneous culture and identity is way more important than sacrificing said aspect in order to avoid the worse of the worse of any socioeconomical problems arising from the one of the worse aging populations in the world.
Well have fun with your lil' Island where majority of people are too old to work and you're basically socioeconomically doomed.
I second that and I am not even Japanese, don't loose what makes Japan what it is and we all love. You will start to look like another hillbilly country.