Fatality in Knife Fight Between 70-Year-Olds Over Cat

A 69-year-old man, Masao Takada, stabbed to death his 76-year-old landlord in a dispute over feeding a stray cat; he was apparently enraged over the man feeding the cat despite his earlier warnings, and was also drunk.

After a verbal altercation he rushed back into his apartment to fetch his survival knife, and proceeded to cut down his opponent, who later died in hospital. He then attacked his victim’s daughter-in-law (42), who came running to see what the uproar was over; she escaped with minor injuries. Takada the Knife was soon arrested. We do not hear if the cat was injured in the fray. Via Sponichi.