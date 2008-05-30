RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Ota7


Street Fighter IV New Characters Revealed

Street Fighter IV New Characters Revealed - Seth, evil scifi shiny cyborg CEO boss type.

Finally some substantive SF IV news; we have details on three new characters (with more apparently to come), release news (game is in final testing stages, announcement likely soon), and of course plenty of screens of the new characters.

The characters:

Rufus: giant American fat man type – can’t wait to see him in motion.

El Forte: Mexican lucha libre masked pro-wrestler type.

Seth: evil scifi shiny cyborg CEO boss type.

Nothing uneventful there then. And so on to look at Famitsu’s numerous screens. Now only to wait for the release details?



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:19 10/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Typically the loan rate plus expenses is necessary in 2 times.
    Real duty starts when funds are actually utilised truly. How needs
    to you paperwork you need yourself? http://www.wikipedia.org

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:02 16/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ludicrous amount of muscles.
    Check
    Bland, samey character design.
    Check
    Horrendous mis-use of Asian mystical symbols?
    Check

    Wow, Kind of "Mortal Kombat" there, Street Fighter.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:34 16/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    more like stupid an lame

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Have Sex With 14 Girls! Id*lM*ster Eroge Scandalous Indeed
    Korea, Kingdom of Plastic Surgery
    Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X Melodic & Mesmerizing
    Shining Hearts Kaguya Figure
    Yuyuko Cosplay by Aimer Lai Truly Enchanting
    Hachikuji Mayoi Cosplay by Marina Nagasawa: “She’s 20!”
    SOS Galactic Patrol Nagato Yuki Ultra-Sexy Cosplay
    Naked Apron Idol Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments