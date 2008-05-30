Street Fighter IV New Characters Revealed

Finally some substantive SF IV news; we have details on three new characters (with more apparently to come), release news (game is in final testing stages, announcement likely soon), and of course plenty of screens of the new characters.

The characters:

Rufus: giant American fat man type – can’t wait to see him in motion.

El Forte: Mexican lucha libre masked pro-wrestler type.

Seth: evil scifi shiny cyborg CEO boss type.

Nothing uneventful there then. And so on to look at Famitsu’s numerous screens. Now only to wait for the release details?