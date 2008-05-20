RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otakultura


36 Views of Japanese Schoolgirls (In Tights)

36 Views of Japanese Schoolgirls (In Tights)

I may not have progressed to the level where I can shamelessly take photographs of Japanese schoolgirls (or rather, my camera doesn’t have that kind of zoom functionality), as seems to be the wont of Japanese and diverse non-Japanese alike when alighting upon these shores, but I can at least collect a rich bounty from the Vipper haunts; I present 36 views of Japanese schoolgirls, wearing tights.

viploader639696

viploader639642

viploader639717

viploader639636

viploader639638

viploader639602

1211033505

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

viploader639529

viploader639549

viploader639569

ltvfzddq4891910

viploader639611

viploader639618

viploader639622

viploader639633

viploader639640

viploader639653

viploader639654

viploader639670

viploader639673

viploader639674

viploader639686

viploader639693

viploader639695

viploader639710

viploader639712

viploader639719

viploader639721

viploader639725

viploader639726

viploader639727

viploader639729

viploader639730

viploader639731

viploader639733

Even more at the source.



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments