Girly Gundam Auction
May 7, 2008
Original “gyaru” makeover of Bandai’s MG Gyan currently up for auction. Seller is looking for at least ¥50,000, and so far is up to ¥39,000, with 5 days to go. The auction proclaims one of their female staff was inspired to give a more feminine air to the Gyan – and what an excellent job she has done. More pics at the auction, which was brought to my attention at FG. Since the pics will likely go with auction completion, I have taken the liberty of mirroring them below, along with a pic of the original.
Barby giant mech..
I would buy to explode.. Rest in Peaces.
It was enough LEDs and various sounds and the same robo crap was cloned from china..
very fabulous!
The skirt around its ankles made me lol.
I still think only men will buy this
I'm not agree
First time I've seen the Gyan decked out in girly.
It isn't the first time I've seen a pink Gyan tho.
I think it looks better rofl