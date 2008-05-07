RSSChannel

Girly Gundam Auction

Gyaru Gyan Gundam

Original “gyaru” makeover of Bandai’s MG Gyan currently up for auction. Seller is looking for at least ¥50,000, and so far is up to ¥39,000, with 5 days to go. The auction proclaims one of their female staff was inspired to give a more feminine air to the Gyan – and what an excellent job she has done. More pics at the auction, which was brought to my attention at FG. Since the pics will likely go with auction completion, I have taken the liberty of mirroring them below, along with a pic of the original.

