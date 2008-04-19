The Introduction
Hello, and welcome. For the introductory post, it would be helpful to explain a little about the idea behind this site, and the name, Sankaku Complex, which is intended to capture something of the relationship between anime, manga and games, as well as such media forms as eroge and the visual novel.Those becoming familiar with Japanese anime, manga and games may note an interconnectedness between them not seen as intensely in those of the West.
Of particular note is the frequency of crossover between the media triad of anime, manga and games (as well as novels, eroge and the like), and the seamlessness with which these media would merge into one another with much finer gradients than the sharp delineations visible in American/European media (this is a movie, this is a novel, we make novels into movies but we never make games into novels, novels of movies are treated with derision, and we only make movies and games into one another with disastrous results; comics and animation are for children).
In contrast, the complex of Japanese media, unified by the visual style introduced by manga, exhibits constant (and successful) adaptations from one form into another, with each both taking into account the opportunities and limitations inherent in the media concerned, and being received without undue jaundice in each new incarnation.
What is more, strict boundaries between these forms are not observed, so a variety of different levels of interactivity, visual richness, etc, are evident in and between each discrete form.
Since these are visual media, a visual description is perhaps most becoming. Three major loci along two major axes can be identified.
The first (in this case vertical, but no particular significance need be ascribed to the orientation) is interactivity, from very highly interactive games where content is derived predominantly from player action, through normally (linearly) narrated games with high levels of interactivity (JRPGS and action games spring to mind), with interactivity trailing off into insignificance in anime and manga, being reached by way of the superficially interactive visual novel.
The second, more nebulous, axis is that of the state of being a “mono-media”, whether visual, textual or aural (manga, drama CDs and light novels are the exemplars) versus incorporating several media, or “multi-media” (anime and the visual novel obviously represent varying levels of the combination of visual, textual and aural information).
Of course, it is this triangle from which the name, and the underlying intent, of this site is derived: a partial observation and appreciation of the triangular (or sankaku, 三角, triangle in Japanese) complex of media which has come to be such a powerful and vibrant cultural engine. Japanese culture is also inextricably bound up in all this.
This site has come so far :')
Yup, its been like 3 years+ already.
Amazing how we've been going so long.
Very long.
And still going.
Ynterestyng where the name for thys syte came from. Sankaku Complex wyll contynue to be the pynnacle of uncencoredness wythyn the anyme communyti. For the iears that Sankaku has been around to the iears yt will remayn, one must admyt that the Complex wyll yndeed leave a mark on anyme-dom yn yt's entyryti.
Yeah. It's not the go to site for sick pedophiles and kiddyfuckers!
Good job Sankaku. Good job. The only place i visit every day :)
same for me!)
Sure is.
me too.
Vote up if you just found out you pressed "Last" instead of "Next".
(I thought Art was finally explaining after all these years what the name meant, when in fact it was the first thing posted!)
I Was Here
Pretty interesting point of view on japanese culture.
I came here through the channel and first thing that caught my attention was the clean and easy appearance, for both the blog and the channel.
I don't know how Sancom looked before i got here about a year ago but if you, Artefact, ever consider doing drastic changes to the functionality or cosmetic of your blog, please consider very carefully.
Love from Sweden
Wow, I began to love this site from the first second. And now that I see the complexity and the thoughts that have been made to this site it's even more overwhelming.
I love you man... >3<
Tabloid site
I've been following your website for the past three years now. Most of the society doesn't approve of such places, but deep down inside I'm certain that the vast majority against these places still lurk within these bounderies at some point or another.
Thank you for being part of those that offer so openly a place to relax, laugh, think and well, demonstrate the various angles of the world that others shun upon ;)
you forgot to add a "China" section!
When you see what this website has become… the corner of the perverts, looking for the latest nipple or tentacle shown in TLD Darkness, or the latest controversial suicide that happened in Japan. What for a deception, compared to Sankaku's original aim!
Wow this site turned into such shit lol.
Really at odds with this first blog post
After all these years, I only continue back to this site for the mad news stories.
The wonderful perverse world news or the highest quality of Chinese manufacturing techniques and products (BOOM) or even just strange cat chewing cuties, cosplay events and even just media oddities.
But recently they've become very rare focusing on ero anime, or moe blob.
I don't really care about weekly updates about this or that anime unless it's actually mind blowing rather than just a ratings giver.
However, I'm starting to feel like I'm one of the few still using this site for the bizarre rather than blowing a nut.
Almost 10 years has passed, and it's keep getting better.
First comment from 2013!!!!
Many years of lolis and ecchis.
1st blog huh
I just love the way you put humour in your articles. It always make me wanna look for moar! Awesome site=D And oh, the first site I have used RSS for, it's updated so FAST>.<
I found your site looking for Strike Witches and it is bookmarked and internet shortcutted on my portable hard drive!
Your articles and news are astonishing and, it's 3:21 am and I'm still cruising through everything and having a good read and a great laugh!
Keep up the awesome work! I'll be visiting your site daily from now on for its greta insight and humor.
Hello,
I visit your site quite often because it is full of interesting articles,news and pics. Because of site/blogs like DannyChoo and your Sankaku Complex I decided to run my own blog about my hobby:gundam,gunpla,games,anime. At this time I'm still not 100^ sure what will be my blog looking in the final version but slowly I have a image of it in my head. Keep up the good work.
I knew your site quite long ago, but I realized just now, how superior it is... Since fourchan is a dying living dead, i'm glad if I find on the internets such a gem like this.
Also in my opinion, Sakaku Complex is the triangle, what is the relationship between imageboards, forums, and blogs. A balanced, awesome combination.
Marked +4, Insightful.
Just came across this AMAZING acg blog site.
After browsing through a few articles, I've decided to permanently place your RSS feed in my top bookmarks.
Please keep up the good work! :)
Nice concept, and nice site! Instant RSS-bookmark for me as soon as I reached this blog for the first time. Keep up the great work!
Thank you very much for your kind words, and I hope to not just keep it up, but to continue improving. Please don't hesitate to leave any comments or suggestions as to how things can be improved, should you feel the need.
It's been 8 years since I've been using teh internet, and this is the first time I've used an RSS feed...
Hey, found your blog about a week ago....enjoying the content and articles so far. Got ya bookmarked so keep it up Gambatte!
I appreciate both your readership and your having taken the time to leave your praise - thank you very much!
I'm really glad I found your blog, as the blogroll I had had become rife with problems. One or two were updated very sparsely, and the one that was obsessively updated became oversaturated with idiots and too much H and "girls, girls, girls" content. I enjoy reading about eroge and 2D girls (and 3D as well) as much as the next gent, but for as much as this blog used to report on normal items of interest, it's just become -- for lack of a better word -- an "orgy" of mune and pseudo-product placement. It's still interesting from time-to-time, but I think I've found something in your blog that will continue to compel me to read it daily for as long as the quality continues. Keep up the good work!
Thank you!
I'm trying to pursue what may be the most difficult thing to acheive with this kind of content, balance, so you can be assured I have no intention of allowing the content to veer off into a particular narrow area.
Hopefully, the site will also be able to provide a greater variety in both depth and breadth as it develops.
I didn't find this post before going through many different articles over a week or two, but I think this is a great idea for a blog. It takes everything I'm interested in a jumbles it together :D Though it's a bit on the ero side, but I'll deal with it.
(I love some of the various galleries, so pretty O_O)
Keep up the great and interesting articles!
I`m a noob, so bear w/ me. who are your target audience?
The pedophiles and sick fatass otakufags.
Leaving a note here for posterity D:
Interesting to note how far SanCom has come since this first post. Every new article now gets at least 50 comments. And yet, I've seen some old articles which had no one commenting
(Note to self: must fight the urge to post FIRST on every uncommented article >_>)
Artefact, I'm very glad you decided to have some diversity in your article topics when you first created SanCom. Keep it up!
hey artefact its almost been a year now what are you gonna do for the one year anniversary of Sankaku complex?
Can someone explain this place to me? = /
Haha xD I've been here since the opening and I found this article today XDD So much to read and so awesome things etc.. idk but THIS IS AWESOME X)
First time reading the introduction post...
And I must say it's perfect!
It almost fools people passing by that this is a very serious blog about philosophy and stuff... 'till the eyes slips a bit to the right to see the Recent News and Galleries widget. xD
Anyways, I'm only posting this comment to thank Artefact for maintining such an unique and, for me, essencial blog.
Triangle is steady,so I hope this wonderful site will last long...
This clearly was a good first entry. It's what got me to keep coming back after I found it. The concept of the site is well thought out, and I really appreciated that. :)
Its funny how it doesn't say anywhere on the triangle "genital mutilation."